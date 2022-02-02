Companies with the Best Work-Life Balance During COVID-19

Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers. According to a recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.3 million Americans — 2.9% of the workforce — left their jobs in August 2021 alone. The exodus is the continuation of a months-long trend dubbed “The Great Resignation” that has seen one-in-four workers leave their job in 2021.

While explanations for the Great Resignation vary, employee burnout is a common theme. According to Glassdoor, an online platform for employees to rate their employer, the percentage of reviews mentioning “burnout” increased 100% while the mention of “mental health” jumped 143% during COVID-19.

Grappling with the considerable changes wrought by the pandemic, many American workers are looking for employment opportunities that offer greater flexibility and would make them feel valued. Here is a look at the American company with the worst reputation. As workers increasingly seek out better opportunities, some major American employers stand out for the work-life balance they offer.

To identify the 20 companies with the best work-life balance. 24/7 Wall St. used data from Glassdoor’s report Burnout on the Rise: Work-Life Balance in the U.S. during COVID-19. Glassdoor work-life balance ratings are based on U.S. employee reviews submitted in the last 18 months.

The companies on this list span multiple industries, including finance, insurance, retail, education, and real estate — but the largest share of companies on this list, seven in total, is in tech. Here are the industries with the most job openings.

Some of the most commonly cited perks related to work-life balance among the companies on this list include unlimited paid time off, flexible work schedules, and the ability to work from anywhere.

