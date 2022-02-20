The City in Every State With the Most Billionaires

There are nearly 2,400 people worldwide whose personal net worth exceeds $1 billion — and more than one-quarter of them live in the United States. All told, there are over 250 cities and towns across the country that at least one of the world’s ultra wealthy calls home.

Using data from Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list, 24/7 Wall St. identified the municipality in every state with the most billionaires. The combined net worth of the billionaires in some U.S. cities exceeds the annual GDP of many states.

The U.S. cities that are home to the most billionaires are often closely tied to the sources of their richest residents’ wealth. For example, many of the wealthiest people in the country have made their fortune through some association to a successful company — and they often live in close proximity to these companies.

It is no coincidence that Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart is headquartered, is home to two billionaires, both members of the founding Walton family, or that Amazon.com, Inc.’s founder Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest man in the United States, lives in Seattle, where his company’s home office is located. Here is a look at America’s highest paid CEOs.

New York, the most populous city in the United States, is also home to the most billionaires — more than double the number in the city with the second most billionaires. There are also seven states, each of which has relatively small populations, where there are no billionaires. Here is a look at 14 billionaires who have gone broke.

