Largest Native American Population In Every State

Prior to European contact in 1492, anywhere between 7 and 18 million people were living north of the Rio Grande on the continent that would come to be known as North America. As European invaders brought disease, war, displacement, and slavery to the new world, it is estimated that 90% of the indigenous population was killed by the turn of the 17th century.

The Native American population of the United States declined to its lowest point around 1900, when approximately 237,000 indigenous people were estimated to be living in the country. The Native population of the United States has been slowly recovering since then.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are now about 6.79 million Native Americans living in the U.S. – about 2.9% of the U.S. population – and 574 federally recognized tribes. Here are the number of Native Americans in every state.

24/7 Tempo has reviewed the largest Native American population in each state by tribe, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Native Hawaiians are not represented in the data, and certain tribes including the Penobscot and Wampanoag were not counted separately in the Census.

People who identify as Cherokee are the largest native population in 22 states, according to the Census Bureau’s data.

The population of Alaska includes 15% of residents who identify as Native American or Alaskan Native – the highest percentage of all the states – with over 34,000 Yup’ik and over 23,000 Inupiat residents.

By sheer numbers, Arizona has the largest population of Native Americans – an estimated 317,414 people – with over 152,000 Navajo and over 29,000 Apache residents. Meanwhile, California is a close second, with 303,998 people identifying as Native American. Read about how California and every other state got its name.

