Countries Buying the Most Weapons From the US Government

As Russia continues its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, the U.S. and other countries have been rushing to send missiles, munitions, and other military equipment to Ukraine to help stop the incursion.

The U.S. is the world’s leading arms exporter, shipping almost $9.4 billion in arms to nearly 100 different countries around the globe in 2020 alone. In recent years, 22 countries have spent over $1 billion purchasing weapons from the U.S.

To determine the countries buying the most weapons from the U.S. government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s Arms Transfers Database on the value of arms exports from the United States to other countries..

Since 2010, U.S. arms manufacturers have shipped over $105 billion worth of arms around the world. These shipments have gone to strategic allies in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and elsewhere. The U.S. is, of course, not the only arms supplier. Many of the countries on this list also purchase significant amounts of arms from Russia, China, and other nations.

Though the U.S. has by far the world’s largest military budget of any nation, it does not have the largest military in the world when it comes to personnel. In fact, the U.S. ranks fifth after four other countries with at least 1 million armed services personnel. These are the countries with the world’s largest militaries.

Click here to see the countries buying the most weapons from the US government

Click here to read our detailed methodology