38 Iconic Game Show Hosts in American TV History

American audiences love good game shows. In addition to being entertaining, they are also engaging, offering a healthy challenge and a dose of inspiration. Viewers can play along at home or root for their favorite contestants, who are often average people that have an extraordinary opportunity to win it big. These bootstrapping contestants inspire audience members by hinting that we too could have a chance at the jackpot.

The hosts of these productions are tasked with double duty. They must orchestrate suspense and momentum with their live contestants, and also keep home audiences entertained – which is no small feat. The humor and charisma of a good game show host are part of what keeps these shows running for years – and even decades – on end. Hosts including Pat Sajac and Alex Trebek, for instance, boast some of the longest careers in game show history. (Game shows are among the longest-running primetime shows in history.)

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of famous game show hosts by reviewing various media sources and websites, including IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon. We factored in their longevity and place in television history, and exercised editorial discretion to create our list of the most popular among them. (These are some of America’s most loved TV personalities.)

Game shows have been entertaining America since the heyday of radio. Our list covers only TV shows, but includes some of the early greats in that medium, like Dennis James, who has been called “the Godfather of Game Shows” and was the host of television’s first network game show, “Cash and Carry.”

Also included are icons like Bob Barker – the long-time host of “The Price is Right” and winner of 15 Emmy Awards – as well as Chuck Woolery, who got his start as the first host of “Wheel of Fortune,” then continued on to host the hit dating show “The Love Connection.”

A background in comedy is not necessary to be a host, but it sure helps. Celebrity comedians including Drew Carey and Steve Harvey may have begun their careers doing stand-up, but they have since secured roles as popular game show hosts. Other comedians-turned-hosts on the list are Groucho Marx, Wayne Brady, and Howie Mandel.