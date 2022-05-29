Most Expensive Michelin Three-Star Restaurants in the World

The Guide Michelin, published by France’s famed Michelin tire company, has long been considered the ultimate guide to the world’s best restaurants. It ranks them across the globe, in almost 30 different country- or city-specific editions, with a three-tiered system: A single star (or rosette) is given to those judged to be very good for their category, two stars to those considered worth a detour to experience, and three stars to the rare few (currently 135 worldwide) ranked as the best of the best – destination restaurants, meriting a special trip.

Three-star restaurants are, by definition, very expensive. To consistently deliver excellent food based on the best ingredients (often including such luxury items as truffles, foie gras, and lobster) in elegant surroundings with perfect service is a pricey proposition. Not surprisingly, the costs get passed along to diners – at least the ones willing and able to pay hundreds of dollars for the experience. (These are the world’s 20 most expensive restaurants.)

On any level or in any style of cuisine, some restaurants are always more expensive than others, but those granted three Michelin stars are generally the most expensive of all. To determine the most expensive Michelin three-star restaurants in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data collected by the British-based financial product comparison site Money.co.uk, which drew the price of the least expensive fixed-price multi-course dinner menu at each restaurant from the establishment’s own website. Conversions of local currency to U.S. dollars were made by 24/7 Tempo in mid-May 2022, and are approximate. (Our calculations have slightly altered the order of restaurants in the source material.)

Note that Money.co.uk used the least expensive fixed-price meal at each restaurant, and in many cases, there will be still more expensive options. Note, too, that many three-star establishments offer specially-priced menus at lunchtime; those menus were not considered for this ranking.

Is any restaurant meal worth $559 for one (not including drinks), which is the tariff at the most expensive place on this list? For that matter, is any repast worth $360, which is what you’d pay at the least expensive one here? It all depends on whether you think a unique high-end dining experience is something to spend your money on.

People do lay out big bucks on things they feel passionate about – things that don’t even fill their stomach. A stage-side seat to see Bad Bunny at Yankee Stadium in August, for instance, could run you $955. And the average price of a Super Bowl ticket this year was $6,697 – not including the Michelob Ultra at $17 a cup. (Even regular season games are pricey. These are the NFL’s most expensive – and cheapest – tickets.)