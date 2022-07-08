The County Where the Fewest Children Live in Poverty in Every State

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income.

Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to poverty’s harmful effects, both in the immediate and long-term. Childhood poverty can negatively impact brain development and has been linked with a greater likelihood of chronic illness, shorter life expectancy, and poor emotional and behavioral health. Those who spend some or all of their childhood in poverty are also less likely to succeed in school or be financially secure later in life.

Nationwide, an estimated 17.5% of children under age 18 live below the poverty line. And though the United States has one of the worst child poverty rates among wealthy, developed countries, in parts of the U.S., child poverty is considerably less common than it is nationwide.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county and county equivalent with the lowest child poverty rate in every state.

Among the places on this list, the child poverty rate ranges from zero to 15.6% and is below the statewide child poverty rate in every case. Here is a look at the income a family needs to cover normal living expenses in every state.

Not only is child poverty less common in these places than in much of the country, but families also tend to be relatively well off. In most of the counties on this list, the median income among households with children exceeds the amount the typical household in the state earns, and in half of these counties this median exceeds $100,000. Here is a look at the richest town in every state.

Households with two parents are more likely to be financially secure than those headed by a single parent, and single-mother households are especially vulnerable to financial insecurity. In nearly every county on this list, the share of households with children headed by a single mother is below the comparable statewide share.

