Best Movies About Food, Restaurants, and Chefs

If you’re obsessed with food, then you most likely enjoy more than just eating it. There’s a whole world of virtual food out there, in magazines and books, on social media, on TV…and in some of the best movies of all time. (Food may or may not be involved, but here are the 25 best movies you’ve probably never seen.)

Food can work its way into movies in countless ways. Many memorable scenes have taken place around the dinner table or at a restaurant, from the cringeworthy family dinner involving a pet cat in “Meet the Parents” to the iconic Italian restaurant scene in “The Godfather.” But in some movies, the food is front and center. (Sitting down to a meal can be hazardous in more ways than one. These very famous people all died at the dinner table.)

Some of the best food movies take place in the pressure-cooker environment of a professional kitchen. Some follow aspiring chefs and restaurateurs (including an enterprising rat) as they chase their dreams; some are “slice of life” stories that happen to take place in and around a restaurant kitchen or dining room.

To determine the best food and restaurant movies, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of August 2022, weighting all ratings equally.

All of these movies are great in their own way, and they all have one thing in common: they celebrate the glory of enjoying a great meal with friends and loved ones. One word advice before seeking these films out: eat before watching!