36 Jobs With Wages Rising Faster Than Inflation

Incomes are on the rise for American workers. According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, wages and salaries in the private sector rose by 5.2% annually in the third quarter. Still, soaring inflation outpaced wage gains, as the consumer price index climbed by a historic 8.2% over the same period.

While most private-sector workers have seen their real wages fall in the last 12 months due to inflation, some occupations have recorded far stronger than average income growth – even outpacing inflation.

Using data from the BLS’s Current Employment Statistics survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the jobs where pay is rising the fastest. In each of the 36 jobs on this list, average hourly earnings climbed by over 12% from August 2021 to August 2022.

The largest share of occupations on this list – eight out of 36 – is in the retail sector, as pay for workers selling sporting goods, outdoor equipment, and home goods is rising rapidly. Additionally, six of the jobs on this list are in the professional and business services sector, and four are in leisure and hospitality. Many of these jobs are related to travel and outdoor recreation. (Here is a look at the industries where people got the biggest raises during the pandemic.)

While average hourly wages have surged in these occupations in the past year, many still pay less than average. In just over half of the jobs on this list, average hourly wages as of August 2022 were below the average of $32.16 an hour across all private sector occupations. (Here is a look at the highest paying jobs you can have in America.)

