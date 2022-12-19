Oregon Grows More Christmas Trees Than Any Other State

Every year, U.S. consumers buy over 25 million real Christmas trees. Tree farms in the United States and Canada provide much of this supply. While every state, including Hawaii, has Christmas tree farms, some states grow far more trees than others. (In addition to agricultural trees, some states also have more forest than others. Here are the states with the most forest.)

According to the USDA, there are over 15,000 Christmas tree farms in the U.S., with the largest 434 farms controlling about 75% of the tree supply. Tree farms utilize nearly 350,000 acres of our nation’s land. Oregon – the state that produces the most Christmas trees – has more than 45,000 acres of tree farms; there are also nearly 39,000 acres in North Carolina and almost 37,000 in Michigan.

To determine the states that produce the most Christmas trees, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2017 Census of Agriculture from the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Total acres in production, total trees cut, and number of Christmas tree farms are from 2017 (the latest year for which data is available). Total sales numbers (when available) are from the USDA’s 2019 Census of Horticulture. Populations are from the United States Census Bureau’s 2021 American Communities Survey.

The East Coast and Midatlantic, the West Coast, the Midwest, and the South are all well-represented among the states that grow the most Christmas trees. States in the Southwest and Great Plains, which tend to be the driest areas of the country, tend to grow fewer Christmas trees – with the notable exceptions of Colorado and Iowa. Several of the top ten Christmas-tree-growing states are also among the most populous states in the nation. (In total area, however, these are the largest states in America.)