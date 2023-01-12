The 27 Most Ridiculous Car Collections in the World

Car collecting is one of those hobbies that really can only be undertaken in earnest by the wildly affluent. People of most financial means can take up baseball cards or bottlecaps, but putting together an admirable collection of exotic and rare automobiles is an activity limited to the rich and the famous.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed a range of online sources, including automotive news site HotCars, to identify the 27 most outrageous car collections in the world.

Every collector on this list has a demonstrated passion for automobiles and the financial means to support this decidedly expensive hobby. For many, however, the similarities end there.

Some on this list — including comedian Tim Allen and professional wrestler John Cena — have a clear preference for classic American-made vehicles. Many of the cars in their collections bear the Chevrolet, Ford, or Dodge logo — and some are among the most iconic to ever come out of Detroit. Here is a look at the most iconic classic American cars.

For others on this list, nostalgia for the glory days of American auto manufacturing takes a back seat to state-of-the-art technology and performance. Their collections feature supercars from European automakers and often come with sticker prices in the six and even seven figure range. These cars, made by companies like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren, are built for speed. Here is a list of the fastest cars on earth.

This list of the most outrageous car collections in the world is sorted in alphabetical order by first name of the collector and is not ranked. While most of these collections are in the United States, this list includes car collections that span four continents.

Click here to se the most outrageous car collections in the world