28 Celebrities Who Were Arrested in 2022 - And Why

We all have our personal demons, and celebrities are no different. For many of them, bad behavior results in getting arrested. (Here’s a list of celebrities who are currently in – or have been to – prison.)

To find out what celebrities were arrested in 2022, 24/7 Tempo referred to media sources that covered the stories, including CNN, Fox News, the New York Post, People magazine, TMZ, The Today Show, and HollywoodLife.

Actors, comedians, reality stars, rappers, social media celebrities, and current and former athletes all had a year they’d like to forget. They were charged with child abuse, conspiracy to defraud banks, obstruction of justice, domestic violence, armed robbery, drug possession, and driving under the influence, among other charges. While many made bail and were released with charges dropped, some are awaiting trial, and others have been sentenced for their misdeeds. (Some celebs also get into trouble with the taxman. These have been the biggest celebrity IRS audits.)

Actor Michael Madsen and former USA women’s soccer goaltender Hope Solo have battled inner turmoil for years and have run afoul with the law repeatedly. Madsen, who has had alcohol and drug problems, was arrested for trespassing on private property in 2022 and eventually released. Madsen has reportedly been upset over the apparent suicide of his son in January of last year.

Solo, who was once arrested following a brawl with her family, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, resisting arrest, and impaired driving after she was found at a shopping center parking lot passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with her 2-year-old twins inside.

Trials await rappers A$AP Rocky and Young Thug in January. A$AP Rocky was charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm and Young Thug faces charges of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO act.

The court has already spoken for Todd and Julie Chrisley. The reality show hosts were found guilty of conspiracy to defraud banks. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison and Julie got seven years in the federal slammer.