Teams Going the Longest Without Winning a Super Bowl

Super Bowl 57, matching the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, will be played on Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

While the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl twice, the Eagles, playing in their fifth Super Bowl, have won the big game only once.(These are the 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl.)

To determine the teams that have gone the longest without winning the Super Bowl, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the results of all 55 Super Bowls using Pro Football Reference.

In the Super Bowl era, a dozen teams have never won the big game. Eight of those clubs – Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, and the Tennessee Titans (originally Houston Oilers) – existed before the first Super Bowl was played in 1967. (These are the NFL teams that have lost the most Super Bowls.)

Here’s how long it’s been since these NFL teams have won a Super Bowl

Four teams – Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and the Jacksonville Jaguars – have never reached the big game. While Houston and Jacksonville are relatively new teams, joining the NFL within the last 27 years, Cleveland and Detroit have been playing professional football for more than 70 years. They are among 10 teams in the NFL that have gone more than 50 years without winning the Super Bowl.