New York State Suffered More Fatalities During the Civil War Than Any Other State

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Melly Alazraki .

New York state suffered more fatalities during the Civil War than any other state. According to estimates from the American Battlefield Trust and historical tabulations by William F. Fox and Frederick H. Dyer shortly after the war, over 46,000 New Yorkers died during the conflict. The majority of these were Union soldiers deaths.

The Civil War was the bloodiest conflict in American history, with an estimated 620,000 people killed. Many registries of death from the Civil War have been destroyed, making it difficult to know the exact number of casualties. The Battle of Gettysburg was one of the deadliest battles of the Civil War, with an estimated 46,000 to 51,000 casualties – both wounded and killed.

New York’s high death toll is commensurate with the large number of troops the state sent to fight in the war. By some estimates, over 400,000 New Yorkers joined the Union Army. The war took a heavy toll on the people of New York State. Thousands of men lost their lives and families were torn apart.

Click here to see which states had the highest civil war death tolls.