The Oldest US Military Base Outside the Country Was Built in 1899

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Melly Alazraki .

The United States has a long history of maintaining military bases overseas, particularly in its territories. The oldest such base is in Agana, Guam, which was established in 1899. The base was built during the Spanish-American War as a way to protect the newly-acquired territories of the United States.

Today, the base is still in operation and is home to 11,295 active-duty personnel. There are a total of 54 U.S. bases in Guam, the fourth most out of countries with U.S. bases. The base covers 22 acres of land. The Agana base is located in Apra Harbor, Guam’s major seaport.

The bases in Guam are particularly important because of their strategic location and play a unique role for the U.S. in its Asia-Pacific strategy. The bases include an Army anti-ballistic missile system and could help protect U.S. interests and allies in the region. U.S. military bases in Guam have been used in several conflicts since the island was taken in the Spanish-American War.

