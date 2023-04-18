The Most Infamous Criminal From Every State

Every state has produced at least one criminal whose deeds were so heinous or have effects that are so far-reaching that they become truly infamous.

To compile a list of the single most infamous criminals from every state, 24/7 Tempo drew on sources such as Britannica, History, Biography, Reader’s Digest, PBS, Crime Museum, and various local media. Criminals noted here are included based on their native states, not necessarily where their crimes were committed. For example, Ted Bundy, who killed people in the Pacific Northwest and Florida, is originally from Vermont, so is listed as that state’s most infamous criminal. (These are 25 of the most brutal criminals who have ever lived.)

Note that most of the criminals on this list were guilty of many crimes and may have served time for other offenses than those mentioned here.

Almost all the criminals on our list were serial or mass murderers, though there are a few exceptions, including several white-collar felons whose misdeeds upended the lives of thousands of people beyond the borders of their state. (Here’s a look at the most infamous white collar criminals of all time.)

Many of these criminals were sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole or were executed. Eight wrongdoers, however, cheated justice by committing suicide before they were being apprehended or killed themselves in jail. A handful have been paroled or served their terms.

The iniquities of these perpetrators have been well chronicled in motion pictures and television. One of the early movies to depict a serial killer was “The Boston Strangler” (1968), starring Tony Curtis in the title role. “To Catch a Killer” (1992) featured Brian Dennehy as the Wisconsin serial murderer John Wayne Gacy. Robert De Niro starred as Wall Street Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff in “The Wizard of Lies” (2017)/ The Columbine school killings in Colorado were brought to the big screen with the film “I’m Not Ashamed” (2016).