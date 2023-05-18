23 Deadliest Jobs in America

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the fatal work injury rate for fallers, one of the major jobs in the logging industry, last year was an unbelievable 530 per 100,000 workers. That comes from 33 worker deaths out of a workforce of about 5,600, in a single year. In comparison, the national average fatality rate for all occupations tracked by the U.S. Department of Labor is 3.3 deaths per 100,000 workers.

But fallers are just one part of the hazardous logging, forestry, and tree-trimming businesses in which tens of thousands of workers are doing some of the most dangerous work in America.



To determine the most dangerous jobs in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2021 Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries from the BLS. Occupations are ranked according to the most annual fatal injuries per 100,000 workers. Employment data used to calculate fatalities and injuries per worker came from the BLS Employment Projections program for 2021. We excluded broad-categories of occupations and occupations with fewer than five reported fatalities in 2021.



Commercial divers, industrial fishers, and almost any type of blue-collar job in the country’s oil and gas fields are also high-risk occupations. The list also includes lower-pay jobs like taxi driver, tree pruner, and roofer, as well as jobs in other mechanical trades like farm equipment mechanic, power-line installer, and elevator repairers. (Also see, 18 hazardous jobs the US military pays extra for.)

Here are the most dangerous jobs in the U.S.

Click here to read our detailed methodology.