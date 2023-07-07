This Is Exactly What Happens to Your Skin as You Age

Americans spend billions of dollars on skin-care products each year in the hopes these products will help keep their skin looking young and healthy. The skin-care market has been growing steadily for years, and global sales are projected to reach $183 billion by 2025, according to an analysis by Report Buyer, a marketing research company.

Some products, in addition to a healthy lifestyle, may help delay some of the inevitable changes in the skin’s appearance such as the dreaded wrinkles. These fine lines, along with other signs of aging like dryness and age spots, have one major common cause — sunlight.

There is no magic formula for looking younger than you really are. Sleeping well, eating healthy foods, and exercising are all important but may seem impossible in today’s busy environment. Unfortunately, how you treat your body may show on your skin — and these are 20 bad and common habits that are aging people really fast.

To identify 15 major changes the skin undergoes as it ages, 24/7 Tempo reviewed several clinical studies and research published in the International Dermal Institute and various journals such as Aging Cell.

