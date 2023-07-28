'Harmless' Habits That Are Actually Aging You Faster Than You Can Imagine

Barring factors outside of our control, the key to living a long life is simple — at first glance. Eat a healthy and balanced diet, exercise regularly, don’t smoke, and get between six and eight hours of sleep. But the reality is a lot more complicated.

Repetitive facial movements such as frowning and drinking through a straw have been known to be one of at least 20 mistakes people make that may be aging them. There is so much more we do during the day that affects our longevity. What we do and with our body has a significant impact on how we feel — and how we look.

24/7 Tempo consulted a neurologist, a dermatologist, and a chiropractor to identify 21 habits most people think are harmless and even healthy that actually speed up aging.

Most people know that they shouldn’t watch TV or be on their phone while in bed because these actions disrupt sleep. But they may be surprised to find out the skin gets damaged, too. The lights that our devices omit can augment wrinkles over long periods of cumulative exposure, making the skin look aged. Wearing a hat is always a good idea, but hats should not replace sunglasses, which provide more protection to the eyes and areas around the eyes that may not be in consistent shade.

The skin is one of the first organs that will show signs of aging — wrinkles, fine lines, dryness, discoloration — but it’s not the only one. Our brain, lungs, eyes, and ears can also be damaged by what we do or don’t do. (Biting your nails and other habits could be a sign of a serious problem with them.)

