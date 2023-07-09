This Foreign Country Has the Most US War Memorials

Serving one’s country on the battlefield is one of the highest honors a citizen could hope for. The sacrifice involved in protecting the values of the Republic and individual rights against frightful odds are commendable, and as such those who give the ultimate sacrifice, will be remembered forever. The United States has memorials across the world dedicated to its soldiers that have fallen in conflicts there over the years.

During the 20h century, the U.S. buried many of its fallen soldiers abroad, namely those that gave their lives in World War I and World War II. However, in more recent conflicts like Iraq or Afghanistan, the U.S. has opted to fly its fallen back to be buried domestically. This is in part a reason why no new overseas cemeteries have been opened in some time. (These are America’s largest military cemeteries.)

To determine the countries with the most U.S. war memorials and cemeteries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the American Battle Monuments Commission’s list of monuments and cemeteries in foreign countries. Countries are ranked by how many U.S. soldiers are interred in each. Information about notable cemeteries or monuments, the earliest dedication, total interred, and the wars these were dedicated to also came from the ABMC, which was established in 1923 to maintain and operate overseas U.S. military cemeteries and monuments. (Also see, countries with the most U.S. military bases.)

Included in this list are famous war memorials, commemorating some of the greatest battles of the last century. For example, monuments that commemorate D-Day or the Battle of the Bulge from WWII in France and Belgium, respectively, make appearances on this list.

In fact, most of the countries on this list are located in Europe, including four of the five countries where most American soldiers are buried. The one country of this group not located in Europe is the Philippines, which houses monuments and memorials dating back to the Philippine-American War at the turn of the 20th century all the way to WWII.

Perhaps somewhat notable is the absence of Japan from the list. Despite the final chapters of WWII being written in the Pacific Theater against Japan, most of the battles were naval or amphibious in islands in the area. The planned land invasion of the country was unnecessary after Japan surrendered unconditionally following the U.S. use of nuclear bombs. Those who fell in the Pacific Theater are commemorated in cemeteries, monuments, and memorials located in the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, and the U.S. Outlying Islands.

Here’s a look at the countries with the most major U.S. war memorials and cemeteries: