All 27 Episodes of Black Mirror, Ranked from Worst to Best

A long-awaited sixth season of the British speculative fiction anthology series “Black Mirror” dropped June 15th on Netflix. Modeled after “The Twilight Zone,” the series first aired in 2011 and 2012 on the British network Channel 4 before being picked up by Netflix. (Here’s a list of the best international shows ever to stream on Netflix.)

“Black Mirror” – the title refers to the black reflective surface of a smartphone, computer, or tablet screen when it’s not in use – uses each standalone episode to take some aspect of modern life to its extreme, exploring possible dystopian futures shaped by humanity’s obsession with social media, the advent of digital surveillance, and the dangers of current experimental technology. The often horrific outcomes are disturbing, yet sadly conceivable. For instance, the terrifying power of social media platforms permeates the series, with characters who lose their livelihoods, and even their lives, due to their online social standing or interactions – a scenario that is already all too real.

Multiple episodes deal with the possibility of our memories being recorded and replayed – possibly against our will. Another common element in the series is virtual or augmented reality, whether it is used for video games or to help soldiers find and eliminate targets. Ocular and cranial implants appear more than a few times, as do robots. (These are America’s favorite fictional robots.)

To determine the best episodes of Black Mirror, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on audience reception from IMDb. All 27 episodes of Black Mirror were ranked based on average user rating as of July 2023. In the case of a tie, episodes with more user ratings were ranked higher. Cast information is also from IMDb.

