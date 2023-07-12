35 Professions Dominating TikTok

Since its release in 2017, TikTok has quickly become a global phenomenon. Depending on whom you ask, the platform is a relatively benign social media product or a Trojan horse that produces a firehose of data benefitting the interests of the Chinese Communist Party.

But one thing everyone can agree on: TikTok has become immensely popular over a short period of time.

With its endless stream of user-generated short-from videos and its seemingly prescient algorithm, designed to keep you scrolling, the platform – owned by Beijing-based ByeDance – now boasts more than 1 billion monthly active users, according to search engine optimization advisor Backlinko. By comparison, it took Twitter 17 years to amass about 400 million MAUs – though 19-year-old Facebook remains the reigning champ with 2.9 billion MAUs.

A report by Statista in 2020 claims that entertainment-themed content (including clips from TV programs, movies, video games, and user-created skits) is by far the top TikTok category at about 535 billion views since the platform went live. The second-most popular category is dance, mostly user-generated foot-shuffles accompanied by samples of popular songs, with 181 billion views. But TikTok has also become a popular platform for content related to numerous professions, especially those related to health and wellness. (See which are the careers with the most job security.)



To compile a list of the most popular professions appearing on TikTok, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a study by RegisteredNursing.org. The site compiled a list of professions based on the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs list and narrowed it down to 35 by removing professions with little to no representation on TikTok. Careers that overlapped with others, such as management and analyst titles within the same field were also removed. The ranking is based on the number of TikTok views associated with hashtags for each profession (ex. #Doctor) as of May 9, 2023. In cases where the number of views is a tie, 24/7 Tempo adjusted the order of professions to rank those employing the greater number of people higher.

Of the 35 professions on the list, 20 relate directly or indirectly to the medical profession, with “Doctor” at No. 1 with almost 62 billion views and “Nurse’ at No. 3 with almost 42 billion. The No. 2 slot is held by “Teacher,” with just over 61 billion views. (These are the highest paid doctors in America.)