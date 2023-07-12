The Worst County to Live in Every State

Life expectancy at birth in the United States dropped for the second year in a row in 2021. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average life expectancy at birth now stands at just 76.1 years, the lowest it has been since 1996.

The decline was precipitated largely by the more than 1.1 million COVID-19 deaths, as well as drug overdose, heart disease, chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, and suicide.

Health outcome measures, such as life expectancy at birth, are closely tied to other socioeconomic indicators. Both on an individual level and across broad populations, life expectancy tends to rise with educational attainment and financial security. And though with a $23 trillion economy the United States is the wealthiest nation on Earth, communities across the country are falling behind in key measures related to overall quality of life and individual well-being.

24/7 Wall St. created an equally-weighted index of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the poverty rate, and the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher – to identify the worst county or county equivalent in each state. The index was inspired by the United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Index. The HDI’s intended purpose is to provide a more comprehensive measure than economic development alone, one that centers on the capabilities and quality of life of individuals within a given country or region.

In every county or county equivalent on this list, residents are more likely to live in poverty and less likely to have a four-year college degree than the typical state resident. Additionally, in the majority of these counties, life expectancy at birth is over four years lower than the statewide average.

Although Americans without a college degree are more likely to face serious financial hardship, educational attainment rates are not the only explanation for the widespread poverty in many of these places. According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, many of the counties and county equivalents on this list have double digit unemployment rates. (Here is a look at America’s poorest towns.)

With limited economic opportunity, Americans are leaving many of these places faster than they are moving there. Most of these counties and county equivalents reported population decline between 2015 and 2021, even as the U.S. population as a whole grew by 4.2% over the same period. (Here is a look at the best county to live in every state.)

Click here to see the worst county to live in every state.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.