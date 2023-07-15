The Rarest and Most Expensive Cars Used By American Police

Iconic law enforcement vehicles such as the Ford Crown Victoria or Chevrolet Impala are slowly being replaced by such vehicles as the Ford Police Interceptor Utility and the Dodge Charger Pursuit and other such popular options. However, a few police forces across the nation also own a handful of rare and exotic cars.

To identify the most rare and expensive police cars in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various state, media, and police sources. We included vehicle specifications, including horsepower, model year, and top speed. Vehicles alphabetically. We also included notable police departments that own the vehicle.

Starting this unusual roster is the Lamborghini Gallardo, a vehicle typically associated with the ultra-wealthy. The Los Angeles Police Department added this Italian sports car to its fleet, not for pursuits but as a public relations tool to enhance youth engagement. With a top speed of roughly 200 mph, this Lambo truly stands out. (Also see, the most outrageous car collections in the world.)

Most of the vehicles on this list are similar to the aforementioned Lamborghini in that they are not truly in the service of the police departments for the purpose of pursuits or traffic stops. Instead, most are used for public relations or have been charitable donations from a wealthy benefactor. However, this is not true of all cars on the list.

Harris County, home to Houston, Texas, recently adopted a series of Chevrolet Camaros called ”ghost cars” to be used in traffic stops and pursuits. These cars are equipped with police graphics and special lights, but noticeably there are no telltale top emergency lights or reflective graphics, which make them difficult to spot in passing. These Camaros also have a top speed of over 160 mph.

One of the rarest cars on this list is the Ford Mustang Saleen S302, which was donated to the Riverside Police Department of California in 2017. This car is not only rare among police departments but rare overall – only about 350 are built each year. With a whopping 730 horsepower, this is easily one of the most powerful cars in any police fleet in the country.

Although many of the vehicles have enough horsepower and speed to run down most other cars on the road today, most departments use them for public relations. Another noteworthy aspect is that practically all of the cars on this list were built within the last decade, and there are no real classic cars on this list. And speaking of classic cars, this is the world’s greatest classic car.

Here is a look at the rarest and most expensive police cars in the United States.