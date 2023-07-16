The Most Pro-Gun Senators

When it was founded over a century and a half ago, the National Rifle Association’s stated mission was to “promote and encourage rifle shooting on a scientific basis.” And for much of its history, the NRA was a bi-partisan organization. Now, the NRA is one of the most influential political lobbying groups in the country, one dedicated to promoting gun rights and opposing gun control – and one that moves in lockstep with the GOP.

According to Federal Election Commission data compiled by OpenSecrets, the NRA contributed a combined $5.4 million to Republican political campaigns since 2012, over 25 times the $216,000 it contributed to Democratic candidates. In the most recent 2022 election cycle, the NRA gave nothing to Democrats running for office.

In Washington, money talks, and many of the most powerful lawmakers on Capitol Hill are outspoken gun rights advocates, and all are members of the Republican Party.

Using data from Gun Owners of America, another nonprofit gun rights lobbying group, 24/7 Wall St. identified the strongest gun rights advocates in the U.S. Senate. GOA assigned 96 of the 100 sitting U.S. senators with a letter grade, from A+ to F-, for their positions on gun legislation, with the highest grades going to the most pro-gun lawmakers, and the lowest to the most staunch supporters of gun control. The 31 senators on this list are split into three groups, starting with those who received a grade of A-, followed by those with an A rating, and finally, those with an A+. Within each group, senators are listed alphabetically.

While gun policy is the single most important issue for some voters, when it comes to assessing their representative’s job performance, the bulk of Americans take multiple factors into account. And despite potentially alienating themselves from voters in favor of stronger gun control policies, many senators on this list remain relatively popular with their constituency. (Here is a look at the states with the least restrictive gun laws.)

Of the 10 most popular U.S. senators, identified by a 2023 survey from public opinion research company Morning Consult, three appear on this list, as do 17 of the 50 most popular senators. Meanwhile, Sens. Ted Budd of North Carolina and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin are the only lawmakers on this list to rank among the 10 least popular sitting U.S. senators.

It is important to note that GOA gun policy grades are based only on the most recent available data, and, while it is not especially common, some prominent lawmakers have shifted their positions in recent years. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R) of Wyoming, for example, was hard set against expanded background checks, a position she walked back in the wake of the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Still, Lummis has an A grade from the GOA, which was assigned in 2020, the year she was elected to the U.S. Senate. (Here is a look at universal background check laws in every state.)

Click here to see the most pro gun senators.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.