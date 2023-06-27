Biden's Approval Rating in Every State

With the 2024 presidential election less than a year and a half away, campaign season is heating up. In recent weeks, the field of Republican contenders vying for the top spot on the party’s ticket next November has grown considerably. Meanwhile, since announcing plans to seek a second term in April 2023, President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee – and as the incumbent candidate, voters’ perception of his job performance could be a decisive factor in his bid for reelection.

When it comes to voter sentiment, Biden is facing an uphill battle. According to a nationwide Gallup poll, his job approval rating stands at 39%, only slightly higher than his lowest rating of 37% recorded in April 2023, and well below his all-time high of 57% from early 2021. Public opinion regarding the Biden administration is not uniform across the country, however, and in some states, the president is viewed far more favorably than in others.

Using survey data from Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, 24/7 Wall St. determined Biden’s popularity in each state. States were ranked by the share of surveyed voters who approve of Biden. Ties were broken by disapproval ratings, and in the case when multiple states shared the same approval and disapproval rating, the state with the larger survey sample size ranked higher. All polling data was collected among registered voters in the first quarter of 2023.

Depending on the state, Biden’s approval rating ranges from as low as 25% up to 54%. Perhaps not surprisingly, the states that went to Biden in the 2020 presidential election are also those where his popularity is highest. Of the 25 states where Biden’s approval ratings are highest, Alaska is the only one that went to former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Here is a look at the most, and least, effective presidents in American history.)

While historical voting patterns appear to be the strongest predictor of Biden’s popularity at the state level, the economy is top of mind for the bulk of American voters. According to a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, 31% of American adults across the political spectrum chose the economy as the top issue facing the country. Nearly every other issue, including health care, immigration, and climate change, was chosen by less than 10% of those surveyed.

Economic concerns have been driven by rising inflation in recent years, but other key measures, such as the job market, are always a factor in Americans’ assessment of the economy. Notably, however, unemployment rates tend to be lower than average in many of the states where Biden’s approval rating is lowest. (Here is a look at the states recovering fastest from high unemployment.)

