Summer Snacks That Are Actually Ruining Your Diet

Many people work hard for months to get a summer body. Then summer comes and all of that healthy eating and exercising several times a week is replaced by beach parties, picnics, and backyard barbecues. The menu options seem endless and it’s easy to lose track of how much unhealthy food people are actually consuming.

This is not to say the occasional ice cream cone or peach cobbler is off limits. Nutrition is individualized — what works for some people trying to lose weight may not work for others — but the 80/20 rule can help. You can eat healthily 80% of the time and still see results.

A common mistake people make while either trying to lose weight or maintain a slimmer figure is focusing on exercising, Younkin noted. “When clients come to me, they’re focused more on exercise than on food,” she said. “Once we address the nutrition they see results.”

Too many times the problem is that Americans are just not listening to the experts — and it shows. They are eating more of these foods, disregarding the damage they do to the body.

But determining which foods and drinks are better than others can be difficult. There is so much to consider – calories, sugar, sodium, fat content. And different people need different amounts of these ingredients a day.

Losing weight is not rocket science. While vegetables and fruits are indisputably better options than fries and candy, some foods are much more complicated. This is also why some foods are considered unhealthy even though this may not be a fair description. Here are 25 junk foods that are actually not so bad for you.

To compile a list of 25 popular summer foods that may be sabotaging one’s diet, 24/7 Tempo consulted several nutritionists and reviewed several online sources such as the National Institutes of Health and Harvard School of Public Health.