Cities With the Oldest Homes

The United States isn’t a very old country. When it was fighting its war for independence from England, China’s Qing Dynasty had already ruled for 130 years, India’s Mughal Empire was beginning to crumble after more than two centuries, and France was only years away from violently upending nearly 1,000 years of absolute monarchy. Some Italians today live in homes originally built during the Middle Ages.

In the United States, most homes and historical sites, unless they’re indigenous or pre-colonial, date back only a few hundred years at best, and most Americans live in homes that were built during the suburbanization boom following World War II.

For that reason, it doesn’t take much for residential structures in this country to be considered “old.” The U.S. Census Bureau considers a city to have a large number of old homes if it has a significant share of residential properties built before 1960. For example, more than 80% of homes in Levittown, New York, were built before 1960, so Levittown is considered comparatively aged – though most of its homes went up during a construction boom that began in 1949.

To determine the American cities with the oldest homes, 24/7 Tempo reviewed five-year data on the age of housing units from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. Cities, towns, villages, and Census-designated places with at least 50,000 residents were ranked based on the percentage of housing units built prior to 1960. Supplemental data on housing units built in 2000 or later, median home value for all housing units, and total population also came from the 2021 ACS and are five-year estimates. Data on historic places came from the National Register of Historic Places and is current as of July 2023.

Click here for a list of the American cities with the oldest homes

Some of the oldest homes in these and other cities were granted National Historic Landmark status after President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the National Historic Preservation Act in October 1966. Before then, the U.S. had no formal or consistent way to preserve historic and archaeological sites. (See America’s favorite destinations managed by the government.)

One of these oldest structures on the federal registry is at Eleutherian Mills, a former gunpowder-manufacturing site near Wilmington, Delaware. The complex was completed in 1803 for Éleuthère Irénée du Pont de Nemours, the French chemist and industrialist who fled the French Revolution with his family and founded the multinational chemical company that still bears the family name, DuPont. The home at the site is now a museum.

One of the more recent additions to the registry’s list of historic homes is located 11 miles west of Chicago. Known as the Central Berwyn Bungalow Historic District, the area is a showcase of distinct “Chicago-style” brick bungalows built in the 1920s and 1930s. The homes were added to the list of historic places in 2015. (These are the states with the oldest houses.)