Countries Where It Costs the Most to Eat a Healthy Diet

Over 3.1 billion people – 42 % of the world’s population – were unable to afford a healthy diet in 2021, according to the United Nations. The cost of a healthy diet worldwide rose 6.7 % from 2019 to 2021. This increase hit lower-middle-income countries the most, with the highest costs being in Latin America and the Caribbean, followed by Asia. (Take a look at the countries with the most and least affordable groceries.)

What is a healthy diet? The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, in conjunction with the World Health Organization, notes that “Healthy dietary patterns come in all shapes and sizes, reflecting different cultures, traditions, preferences and practices, but all share the key characteristic of supporting the highest level of health and well-being.” Consumption of micro- and macronutrients and intake of sodium, carbohydrates, fats and trans-fats, and free sugars, among other factors, are considered.

To find the countries with the highest cost of a healthy diet, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the report The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2023 from the FAO. The cost of a healthy diet is listed in PPP (purchasing power parity) dollars per person per day. GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars, average life expectancy at birth, and population data came from the World Bank.

In 2021, Asia was the continent on which the most people – 1.9 billion – couldn’t afford a healthy diet, while Africa had the highest proportion of people unable to afford one at 78%. In comparison, the proportion in North America and Europe – where the cost of a healthy diet is $3.19 – is 1%. (Africa is home to a vast majority of the poorest countries in the world.)

Of the 30 countries in which healthy diets cost the most, Nigeria has the largest proportion of residents unable to afford one (93.5%), followed by Liberia, Haiti, Guinea, Angola, and Lesotho. On the other hand, countries where most residents can afford a healthy diet include the South Korea, Croatia, and Japan – three countries with some of the world’s highest GDPs per capita as well as the highest life expectancies.