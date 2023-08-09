These States Have the Most Living WWII Veterans

Involving over 50 nations and spanning three continents, World War II emerged as one of the most important and pivotal conflicts in history. The United States entered the war in December 1941, two years after its commencement in Europe, committing all available resources. America’s contribution to defeating the Axis powers extended beyond massive industrial weapons and material production to include manpower. (these are the 18 biggest battles of World War II.)

Called the “arsenal of democracy,” the U.S. produced over 86,000 tanks, 96,000 bombers, 6.5 million rifles, 2.4 million trucks, and billions of dollars of supplies. America also mobilized more troops than any other Allied power except the Soviet Union. In the war’s final year, active-duty American military personnel surged to 12.2 million from under 500,000 in 1940.



Of the 16.3 million Americans who are estimated to have served in WWII, more than 400,000 were killed in action. As of the time of this writing, only 167,284 American veterans who returned home are still alive as of the end of last year, according to The National WWII Museum.

Using data from The National WWII Museum, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states that are home to the most surviving veterans of WWII. Each state is home to some veterans of the war, though depending on the state, the number ranges from fewer than 100 to well over 10,000.

Nearly 80 years have passed since the war’s end, and currently, an average of 180 veterans of the conflict die each day in the United States. Over the next year, the number of WWII veterans is expected to fall by roughly half, and by 2034, a little more than 1,000 are likely to still be alive, according to projections from The National WWII Museum. (Here is a look at the states that sent the most troops to fight in World War II.)

As time goes on, Americans who fought in WWII will comprise an increasingly small share of the U.S. veteran population. According to the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, there are 16.5 million American veterans, and only about 1% of them served in WWII. Across the 50 states, that share ranges from 0.2% to 2.1%. (Here are some of the best cities for veterans.)

