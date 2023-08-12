The Size of the American Military Every Year Since the Korean War Ended

The evolving scale of the U.S. military reflects shifts in geopolitical dynamics, budgetary constraints, and recruitment hurdles. The interplay of these factors has culminated in a reduction of active-duty personnel spanning decades.

Although the United States retains its status as a global military powerhouse since the conclusion of World War II, the size of its military has undergone many changes. Starting from the mid-1950s, the count of active-duty individuals in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps has vacillated between peaks of 3.5 million and troughs of 1.1 million. (These are the largest U.S. Military bases.)

Using data from the Department of Defense, 24/7 Wall St. identified the size of the U.S. military every year since 1954.

Over the past 69 years, the U.S. military exceeded 3 million troops only six times. Following the Korean War’s end in 1954, active-duty service members numbered 3.3 million, a figure that contracted by 11% in the ensuing year and persisted in decline for the next half-decade. Troop levels did not top 3 million again until the escalation of the Vietnam War in 1966 – and have not reached 2 million since the Cold War’s conclusion. (Here is a look at history’s largest tank battles.)

Just as major military engagements swelled the ranks of the U.S. military, the end of these conflicts brought about a reduction in active-duty military personnel.

More recently, the military’s size has been affected by budgetary considerations and technological progress. As military technology advances, costs inevitably escalate. In the early 1940s, outfitting an Army rifleman incurred a cost of roughly $2,600 (adjusted for inflation). By 2012, these expenses surged to $20,000 and have continued to rise. According to the DoD, the deployment of more advanced – albeit more costly – equipment has offset reductions in troop numbers while upholding combat capabilities. (Here is a look at what the U.S. spent on the military every year.)

