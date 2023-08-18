These Are the Slowest Planes Still in Use by the US Military

While lacking the allure and thrill of their high-speed counterparts, slow-speed aircraft play an indispensable role across diverse military operations. Engineered for low-speed maneuvers, these planes excel in tasks like maritime patrol, reconnaissance, surveillance, and transportation. Aircraft like the AC-130 can provide utility in close air support to ground troops on battlefields.

In addition to operational roles, slow-speed aircraft serve as valuable training assets. The Cirrus SR20, for instance, enjoys popularity within the U.S. Air Force, functioning both as a training platform and a preparatory stage for cadets before progressing to more advanced aircraft. (On the other hand, these are the world’s 13 fastest fighter jets.)

To determine the slowest planes the U.S. armed forces use, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of U.S. military aircraft produced by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft with top speeds lower than 350 miles per hour were ranked according to their top speed, from fastest to slowest. Supplemental information on military branches using the aircraft and the aircraft’s role came from the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft. First flown dates came from both WDMMA and from Military Factory.

A prominent example of a slow-speed aircraft is the AC-130J, a variant of Lockheed’s Hercules transport plane. With a top speed slightly surpassing 300 miles per hour, it stands among the slowest military aircraft currently in operation. However, it offers crucial close-air support during combat scenarios. Varied versions of the AC-130 have played pivotal roles since the Vietnam era, actively participating United States’ major military conflicts.

This list encompasses aircraft spanning diverse categories including trainers, transports, and specialized missions. These planes are deployed across all branches of the U.S. military. Perhaps one of the biggest differentiating factors is the year that each plane was first flown, with some first flown more than half a century ago, while others began flying much more recently. (This is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest aircraft.)

Here’s a look at the 19 slowest planes in the U.S. military: