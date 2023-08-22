These 16 Army Vehicles Forever Changed How Wars Are Fought

As the war in Ukraine drags on well into its second year, Russian losses continue. One think tank estimates that more than 40% of the country’s prewar fleet of tanks have been lost.

These vehicles are crucial to Russian operations, and each one lost represents a significant financial and tactical setback. For the past century, every war fought has heavily relied on vehicles for combat, supplies, movement, and much more. Advancements in military vehicle technology may have turned the tide of some of the largest conflicts in history.

To determine the most important vehicles in the history of war, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed land-based vehicles that had a major impact on the technology and outcome of warfare using information from Hot Cars, Military.com, Haynes, The Imperial War Museum, The National WWII Museum, and more.

World War I broke out shortly after automobiles became commonplace, and military leaders quickly realized the impact these vehicles could have on the battlefield. It wasn’t long before engineers worked on ways to produce armed and armored vehicles that would protect troops as well as have some attacking capabilities while on the go. (This is the largest tank battle in history.)

Many of these vehicles were invented to serve a specific purpose. Some were able to quickly get messages to strategic points on the front lines. Others were designed to move troops while shielding them from enemy fire.

As technology advanced, so did these machines. World militaries produced vehicles with thicker armor, faster speeds, more rugged capabilities, and more firepower than ever before. Some of these advancements proved to have significant civilian applications as well. These are the popular products you never knew were invented by the military.

