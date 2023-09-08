The Best Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now

This fall, Netflix is saying goodbye to several series, including the slasher anthology “Scream” and the ‘90s sitcom “Sister, Sister.” Luckily, there are still dozens of fan favorites and critically acclaimed shows to binge. (Here’s a list of the most watched Netflix original movies and shows of all time.)

To determine the best series to stream on Netflix this September, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on audience reception from IMDb, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon. Television shows streaming on Netflix were ranked based on average IMDb user rating as of Sept. 1, 2023. Only shows with at least 10,000 user reviews were considered. In the case of tied scores, shows with more reviews were rated higher. Data on streaming availability for September 2023 is from Reelgood.

If historical drama with plenty of fight scenes is what you’re after, try “The Last Kingdom,” a five-season epic tale of conquest between the Saxons and the Vikings as Alfred the Great attempts to unify the disparate kingdoms that would become England. Another action-packed show full of villains is “Narcos,” a look at the career of Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

Several animated series are on the list, including “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” a fantasy tale that follows a group of youths with extraordinary powers as they attempt to prevent an evil lord from destroying the delicate balance between four contrasting nations, as well as “Cowboy Bebop,” a Japanese anime space western about a crew of interplanetary bounty hunters.

Click here to see all the best series to stream on Netflix this September

Documentary series include the British nature series “Our Planet,” as well as the true-crime show “Making a Murderer,” and the stunt-filled automotive offering “Top Gear.” Comedies include the classic sitcom about life in New York, “Seinfeld,” and the offbeat Canadian cult favorite “Trailer Park Boys.” (These are the best international shows to ever stream on Netflix.)