The 25 Best Westerns Released This Century

We often think of the Western as an obsolete movie genre, a film category about a time long past, some of whose themes seem to be out of step with modern sensibilities. Some contemporary filmmakers would beg to differ. For movie makers such as Joel and Ethan Coen, Quentin Tarantino, and actor/director Tommy Lee Jones, there is plenty to be mined from Old West.

To determine the best Western films of the 21st century, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of Sept. 13, 2023, weighing all ratings equally. Documentaries were not considered. Director information is from IMDb. (Whatever the time period, these are the 30 best Western films ever made.)

Westerns in the 21st century have broadened the genre to include the experiences of women and Native Americans, as well as exploring some of the darker aspects of frontier life. As with its celebrated film predecessors, violence always looms.

Tarantino, known for paying homage to the grindhouse-film genre, has made a nod to Westerns with films such as “The Hateful Eight” and “Django Unchained” – the only movies on our list that won Academy Awards.

Remakes of classic Western films occupy three spots on the list: “3:10 to Yuma,” “The Magnificent Seven,” and “True Grit.” The last of these was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including a nod to Jeff Bridges, who reprised the Oscar-winning role of John Wayne in the original version of the film. Bridges also starred in another Oscar-nominated Western on the list, “Hell or High Water.”

Some contemporary actors that we don’t associate with Westerns have appeared in them in this century, as well, including Denzel Washington, Hilary Swank, Tom Hanks, Jessica Chastain, and Omar Sharif. (You might be surprised at our list of every movie genre’s top-grossing actor.)

Editor’s note: This list was produced using automated technology and then fine-tuned for accuracy by a member of 24/7 Tempo’s editorial team.