Every Modern Fighter Jet Ranked From Slowest to Fastest

From the humble beginnings of the Wright brothers at the start of the 20th century, the field of aviation has evolved by leaps and bounds in the decades since then. While the original purpose was just a scientific endeavor, now we use aircraft in practically every aspect of society, including waging war. Military aircraft, in particular, saw rapid evolution, from basic reconnaissance biplanes to $100 million fighter jets. (Here are the 30 planes that started the U.S. Air Force.)

The modern fighter jet is now in its fifth generation, boasting a wide range of new technology, including stealth, low-probability-of-intercept radar, and supercruise performance. From a top speed of 42 mph, today’s fighter jets fly at supersonic speed. The new F-35 Lightning II is pushing top speeds close to 1,200 mph — and there are faster jets still.

To determine the fastest and slowest modern fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Military Factory’s catalogs of third, fourth, and fifth generation aircraft. We ranked each aircraft by its maximum speed. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, the year it was introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, and production. We excluded aircraft that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage.

Most of the jets mentioned here were built in the 1970s or later, and while this might suggest newer jets are faster, this is not necessarily the case. There are technological and biological limiting factors to consider when designing high-speed aircraft, and the focus of militaries in recent decades has been to improve stealth capabilities and modernize fleet technology as opposed to focusing on speed.

One iconic aircraft that is near the top of the list is the F-14 Tomcat, despite entering service in 1974. This fighter jet was capable of hitting roughly 1,550 mph, just over Mach 2, making it an ideal naval interceptor in the latter stages of the Cold War. The F-14 Tomcat also made an appearance in the film “Top Gun,” solidifying its spot in American culture. (These are the 24 planes that form the backbone of the U.S. Air Force.)

Here is a look at the fastest and slowest modern fighter jets: