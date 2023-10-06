What A Nuclear Attack Would Do To America's 25 Biggest Cities FilippoBacci / E+ via Getty Images

After a period of relative calm since the Cold War, the West must now confront an unsettling reality. The threat of an all-out nuclear war, once deemed unthinkable, looms large once again, with increased tensions between NATO and Russia. To make matters worse, nations now have in their arsenals intercontinental ballistic missiles covering vast distances and submarines equipped to launch nuclear weapons. This new reality means that a nuclear weapon launched by a capable nation could potentially hit any place on earth, including America’s major cities once believed relatively safe.

In in early September 2023, Russia officially designated its new Sarmat ICBM as “on combat duty.” The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 separate warheads at once, including decoys to fool potential defense systems. With military experts emphasizing that the use of nuclear weapons aligns with Russian military doctrine, there exists a divergence of opinions on how to address these threats and what measures to adopt in the event of such a dire necessity. (This is what a nuclear war would do to the world.)

To find how a nuclear detonation could affect the 25 largest U.S. metropolitan areas (by population), 24/7 Wall St. used Nukemap, a site that simulates detonation of nuclear bombs. We have chosen two typical warhead yields, the equivalent of 100 kilotons and 800 kilotons of TNT, detonated in the air over the center of these cities. (The bombs that devastated Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 had yields of 16 and 21 kilotons, respectively.) Metropolitan areas are ordered by total population, from smaller to larger.

The two yields would have different blast ranges, and the farther from the point of detonation, the lighter the damage becomes. Not surprising, more densely populated metropolitan areas would sustain many more deaths and higher casualty figures. More than 1.5 million people would die if an 800-kiloton bomb detonated over Manhattan. More than 8 million people would feel the effects of the blast. In less dense cities, far fewer people would be affected. In Dallas, which ranks fourth largest by population, such a bomb would lead to “only” 220,500 deaths. There are also weapons with much larger yields, and in the event of an attack, it is likely multiple warheads would be directed at a city, not just one.

Regardless of whether one bomb or many were to be detonated over a city, the number of deaths and injuries, not to mention the immediate and lasting damage to structures and the area as a whole, is inconceivable.