This Is the Most Conservative College in America

To a great many American conservatives, college campuses are seen as growing bastions of liberalism where speakers expressing viewpoints contrary to far-left ideologies are often excluded, and “safe spaces” are established to shield students from “microaggressions” and “triggers.”

Adam S. Hoffman, a senior at Princeton, argued in a New York Times opinion piece in March that liberal college campuses are pushing “freethinkers” to the right by focusing on “preferred pronouns” or “land acknowledgments.” Hoffman added, “A student who jokes about the wrong subject might face social punishment.”



Indeed, there is evidence the culture of higher education leans left — albeit the definition of what it means to be “left” or “right” is subject to different interpretations. Still, in America’s enormous higher-education system, there are many options for students who would prefer to enter a conservative-leaning college environment — especially students seeking a Christian-focused education. In fact, the 25 most conservative universities and colleges in the country, as ranked by education data clearinghouse Niche, enrolled nearly 195,000 full-time students in 2021, led by Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. (To compare, these are the 25 most liberal colleges in America.)

To find the 25 most conservative colleges in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2023 Most Conservative Colleges in America from Niche. Niche’s ranking is based on student reviews of the political leanings of the campus community, mostly consisting of self-reported personal political leaning, but also campus political preferences.

The conservative universities and colleges tend to have higher acceptance rates, ranging between 53% and 100%. They can also have higher out-of-pocket costs because many are mostly private schools. Net price among the 25 conservative colleges on the list ranges from $6,327 at Brigham Young University-Idaho to $41,986 at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Southern Methodist University also had the highest SAT score for accepted students in the 2020-2021 academic year, at 1510 (a perfect SAT score is 1600). (These are the most expensive colleges in America.)

Six of these 25 conservative schools are located in Texas, including Dallas-based Southern Methodist and Abilene Christian University. The rest are spread out in 17 states, such as Biola University in La Miranda, California; Ohio’s Cedarville University; and Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

Though several of the most conservative higher-learning institutions on this list have Christian-focused education, business management marketing and related support services was the most popular undergraduate major in 16 of the 25 most conservative colleges.

Here are the most conservative colleges in America.

