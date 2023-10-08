The College Majors Most Likely To Earn Six Figures Hispanolistic / E+ via Getty Images

The decision to attend college is not always an easy one. While it could be an incredibly rewarding experience that introduces students to lifelong friends and provides them with education, it can also be incredibly expensive. However, attending college can open the doors to higher-paying careers, though future earnings may depend on the major taken.

To determine the highest paying college majors, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on earnings from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample files. Undergraduate college majors were ranked based on the average reported incomes of degree holders in 2021.

Settling on a college major can be a daunting challenge and a stressful process. Several factors may contribute to the decision, including interests, passions, and probably future career options. One factor in the decision may be future earnings potential. Certain majors can set up graduates to have access to higher-paying jobs and being quite well off financially.

Among the 25 highest-paying majors there are a few trends. Engineering, be it mechanical, chemical, electrical, or otherwise, can be quite a lucrative major when translated into a career. As can sciences majors, especially ones that can be relevant to the pharmaceutical industry and computing.

