15 of the Biggest Armies Ever Assembled Hulton Archive / Archive Photos via Getty Images

The genesis of organized military forces can be traced back to Mesopotamia, which is located in present-day Iraq, nearly 5,000 years ago. Historians estimate that this early military unit consisted of several thousand well-trained soldiers, roughly equivalent in size to a modern U.S. Army brigade.

Throughout human history, as long as humans have been able to sharpen sticks and stoned, conflicts have arisen over vital resources like land and water, as well as a myriad of other motivations, including religious beliefs, ideological differences, and aspirations for independence. However, it wasn’t until ancient times that humans began to assemble what can be considered as standing armies. Over the centuries, the scale of these military forces has varied immensely, ranging from modest militias to sprawling continental juggernauts.

To review the evolution in the size of military forces over the years, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed several sources that specialize in history or military. We ended with a compilation of some of the most impressive forces throughout the years. Many of the armies to make this list have total personnel counts that are relatively small compared to later, much larger armies. Still, these armies were unmatched in size and strength at their time. It is important to note that army sizes, even for more modern times, are often estimates and that different sources often have widely diverging estimates.

It was not until the 13th century B.C., in Egypt, that history showed evidence of an army of at least 100,000. It would take more than 2,700 years for the first million-strong standing army to emerge from China’s Ming Dynasty in the 15th century. Four centuries later, Napoleon Bonaparte would amass the largest army in history up to then. It would take seven nations and the death of millions of soldiers to end the 15-year Napoleonic Wars at the Battle of Waterloo.

Skip forward to the first half of the 20th century to find the largest armies ever amassed. At their peaks, the World War II armies of the U.S., Germany, and Russia easily topped 10 million troops in a six-year global conflict that pitted 70 million soldiers against one another and cost the lives of up to 50 million people, led by 18 million Russians, 5.8 million Poles, and 4.8 million Germans. (These are the wars with over 1 million battle deaths.)

Today’s armies are small in comparison. Though some sources maintain India has the largest army, others maintain The People’s Republic of China has the largest armed forces. Either way, both would be smaller than the German forces of World War I.

Here are 15 of the largest armies in world history