This Country Has the Most Attack Helicopters

Julian Herzog / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Lange
Published:

While artillery and other armored vehicles and drones have received much of the attention as being important to the outcome of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, helicopters have also played an important role. Russia possesses one of the world’s largest attack helicopter fleets, but despite this numerical advantage, it has suffered substantial losses, losing more than one in eight of its helicopters. (Here is every plane in Russia’s air force.)

Among military assets, combat helicopters play a pivotal role in modern warfare. They combine reconnaissance, logistics, and combat capabilities, aiding in various operational roles on the battlefield. 

To determine the 22 countries with the largest attack helicopter fleets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed GlobalFirepower, an annually-updated website tracking defense-related statistics of 145 nations. Countries were ranked by the number of attack helicopters in active service. Supplemental data regarding total aircraft fleet size and the most common combat helicopters came from FlightGlobal. Military expenditure data for 2022 came from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Military Expenditure Database.

The United States of America indisputably leads the charge with the most extensive attack helicopter fleet globally with over 980 helicopters. With a focus on power projection and force mobility, the U.S. military operates an impressive number of helicopters such as the Apache, Black Hawk, and Chinook CH-47. The Apache is particularly noteworthy for its lethal firepower and sophisticated technology. (Here is every helicopter used by the U.S. armed forces.)

Though much smaller than the U.S. fleet, Russia follows the United States, owning the second-largest fleet of attack helicopters at over 530. Russia’s combat fleet is chiefly composed of helicopters such as the Mil Mi-24 (Hind) and Kamov Ka-52 (Alligator). These helicopters are known for their versatility, durability, and aggressive combat features, making them indispensable to the Russian military.

China claims the third spot on the list with 281 attack helicopters. Its military mainly employs the Z-10 and Z-19 attack helicopters and recently introduced the Z-20 medium-lift utility helicopter.

While the largest combat helicopter fleets are found in the U.S., Russia, and China, countries across the globe hold sizable combat helicopter fleets. Multiple countries’ fleets have some overlap in the types of helicopters they use, and the countries on the list have at least 33 active combat helicopters.

These are the countries with the biggest attack helicopter fleets. 

 

Mi-8 helicopter cockpit by Ministry of Defense of Russia
Mi-8 helicopter cockpit (CC BY 4.0) by Ministry of Defense of Russia

22. Uzbekistan
> Attack helicopters in military: 33 (tied)
> Total military aircraft fleet : 197 (#49 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: Mi-8
> Defense expenditure (2022) N/A

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

21. United Kingdom
> Attack helicopters in military: 33 (tied)
> Total military aircraft fleet : 663 (#16 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: CH-47 HC3/4/5/6/MH-47G
> Defense expenditure (2022) $68.5 billion (#6 most of 172)

Source: Volodymyr Vorobiov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

20. Ukraine
> Attack helicopters in military: 33 (tied)
> Total military aircraft fleet : 312 (#33 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: Mi-8
> Defense expenditure (2022) $44 billion (#11 most of 172)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

19. Saudi Arabia
> Attack helicopters in military: 34
> Total military aircraft fleet : 897 (#12 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: S-70/i/UH-60L/M
> Defense expenditure (2022) $75 billion (#5 most of 172)

Hindustan Dhruv by Hindustan Dhruv
Hindustan Dhruv (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Hindustan Dhruv

18. India
> Attack helicopters in military: 36
> Total military aircraft fleet : 2,210 (#4 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: Mi-17
> Defense expenditure (2022) $81.4 billion (#4 most of 172)

 

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

17. Iraq
> Attack helicopters in military: 40
> Total military aircraft fleet : 361 (#31 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: Mi-8/171
> Defense expenditure (2022) $4.7 billion (#45 most of 172)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

16. Sudan
> Attack helicopters in military: 43
> Total military aircraft fleet : 191 (#51 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: Mi-24/35
> Defense expenditure (2022) N/A

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

15. Jordan
> Attack helicopters in military: 44
> Total military aircraft fleet : 256 (#37 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: AH-1E/F
> Defense expenditure (2022) $2.3 billion (#60 most of 172)

Israeli AH-64D edited-01 by MathKnight
Israeli AH-64D edited-01 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight

14. Israel
> Attack helicopters in military: 48
> Total military aircraft fleet : 601 (#19 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: AH-64A/D
> Defense expenditure (2022) $23.4 billion (#15 most of 172)

7T-WRP Beech 350 King Air Alge... by Colin Cooke Photo
7T-WRP Beech 350 King Air Alge... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Colin Cooke Photo

13. Algeria
> Attack helicopters in military: 50
> Total military aircraft fleet : 547 (#21 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: Mi-8/17/171
> Defense expenditure (2022) $9.1 billion (#26 most of 172)

 

84+99 German Army Sikorsky CH-53G Super Stallion ILA Berlin 2016 06 by Julian Herzog
84+99 German Army Sikorsky CH-53G Super Stallion ILA Berlin 2016 06 (CC BY 4.0) by Julian Herzog

12. Germany
> Attack helicopters in military: 55
> Total military aircraft fleet : 601 (#18 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: CH-53G/GA/GS
> Defense expenditure (2022) $55.8 billion (#7 most of 172)

Exercise Raad ul Barq by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
Exercise Raad ul Barq (CC0) by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

11. Pakistan
> Attack helicopters in military: 58 (tied)
> Total military aircraft fleet : 1,413 (#7 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: AH-1F
> Defense expenditure (2022) $10.3 billion (#24 most of 172)

Mangusta by Serendipity
Mangusta (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Serendipity

10. Italy
> Attack helicopters in military: 58 (tied)
> Total military aircraft fleet : 850 (#13 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: AW129
> Defense expenditure (2022) $33.5 billion (#12 most of 172)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

9. France
> Attack helicopters in military: 69
> Total military aircraft fleet : 1,004 (#10 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: SA342
> Defense expenditure (2022) $53.6 billion (#8 most of 172)

ROCA Crew Talking with Pilot of AH-1W 543 in Warming up 20140531 by u7384u53f2u751f
ROCA Crew Talking with Pilot of AH-1W 543 in Warming up 20140531 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by u7384u53f2u751f

8. Taiwan
> Attack helicopters in military: 91
> Total military aircraft fleet : 737 (#14 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: AH-1W
> Defense expenditure (2022) $12.5 billion (#21 most of 172)

 

Source: usnavy / Flickr

7. Egypt
> Attack helicopters in military: 92
> Total military aircraft fleet : 1,069 (#8 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: SA342
> Defense expenditure (2022) $4.6 billion (#46 most of 172)

Bell UH-1H Iroquois (205) (uni... by Andrew Thomas
Bell UH-1H Iroquois (205) (uni... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrew Thomas

6. Turkey
> Attack helicopters in military: 110
> Total military aircraft fleet : 1,065 (#9 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: UH-1H
> Defense expenditure (2022) $10.6 billion (#23 most of 172)

05-004 Ka-32T (HH-32) RoK (3097668829) by Jerry Gunner
05-004 Ka-32T (HH-32) RoK (3097668829) (CC BY 2.0) by Jerry Gunner

5. South Korea
> Attack helicopters in military: 112
> Total military aircraft fleet : 1,602 (#5 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: MD500
> Defense expenditure (2022) $46.4 billion (#9 most of 172)

Japan Ground Self-Defense Forc... by contri
Japan Ground Self-Defense Forc... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by contri

4. Japan
> Attack helicopters in military: 119
> Total military aircraft fleet : 1,451 (#6 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: UH-1J
> Defense expenditure (2022) $46 billion (#10 most of 172)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

3. China
> Attack helicopters in military: 281
> Total military aircraft fleet : 3,166 (#3 most of 145)
> Most common combat helicopter: Mi-17/171
> Defense expenditure (2022) $292 billion (#2 most of 172)

