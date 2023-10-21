One in Five Bridges in This State Are Falling Apart DavidByronKeener / iStock via Getty Images

Under federal law, states must periodically inspect bridges — based on standards set by the Pavement and Bridge Condition Performance Measures final rule — and report the findings to the Federal Highway Administration. The deck, superstructure, substructure, and culvert are all rated on a scale of 0 to 9. If all the elements rate at least 7, the bridge is classified as being in good condition. If an element rates no less than between 5 and 6, the bridge is considered in fair condition. If any of the bridge’s elements rate 4 or less, the bridge’s condition is classified as poor.

Of the 618,456 bridges in the U.S. (comprising over 396.2 million square meters of bridges), 7.3% — 45,031 bridges (comprising 21 million square meters) — were classified in poor condition as of 2020. Another 294,992 bridges, 47.7%, were classified as fair and 278,433 bridges, 45.5%, as good, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. In Pennsylvania, 14.6% of bridges were in poor condition.

To determine the states with the highest percentage of bridges in poor condition, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the FHWA. States were ranked on the share of total bridges classified as being in poor condition as of the beginning of 2021.

Bridges are also considered structurally deficient “if significant load-carrying elements are in poor condition due to deterioration or damage” or if “the waterway opening of the bridge causes intolerable roadway traffic interruptions.” However, a bridge classified as structurally deficient isn’t necessarily unsafe and may require some measures taken or more frequent monitoring. If a bridge is found unsafe, it would be shut to traffic immediately.

To encourage state spending on structurally unsound bridges, there is a penalty threshold under the National Highway Performance Program. If more than 10% of the total deck area of a state’s bridges is rated as structurally deficient for three consecutive years, the state must set aside NHPP funds for eligible projects on bridges on the National Highway System.

Here are the states with the most structurally deficient bridges

Source: gchapel / iStock via Getty Images 50. Nevada

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 1.4%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 28 — 2nd fewest

> Total bridges in Nevada: 2,056 — 5th fewest

Source: Richard McMillin / iStock via Getty Images 49. Texas

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 1.5%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 818 — 21st most

> Total bridges in Texas: 54,682 — the most

Source: solodogs / iStock via Getty Images 48. Arizona

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 1.6%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 132 — 6th fewest

> Total bridges in Arizona: 8,428 — 23rd fewest

Source: Kenneth_Keifer / iStock via Getty Images 47. Utah

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 2.0%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 62 — 3rd fewest

> Total bridges in Utah: 3,062 — 9th fewest

Source: Jen Lobo / iStock via Getty Images 45. Vermont

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 2.3%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 66 — 4th fewest

> Total bridges in Vermont: 2,827 — 8th fewest

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 44. Georgia

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 2.5%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 374 — 16th fewest

> Total bridges in Georgia: 14,964 — 17th most

Source: FilippoBacci / E+ via Getty Images 43. Florida

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 3.2%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 408 — 19th fewest

> Total bridges in Florida: 12,592 — 24th most

Source: JasmineImage / iStock via Getty Images 42. Alabama

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 3.8%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 620 — 25th most

> Total bridges in Alabama: 16,155 — 15th most

Source: Jens_Lambert_Photography / iStock via Getty Images 40. Tennessee

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 4.4%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 881 — 20th most

> Total bridges in Tennessee: 20,235 — 10th most Source: icetsarina / Flickr / Public Domain

39. Oregon

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 4.8%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 395 — 18th fewest

> Total bridges in Oregon: 8,214 — 21st fewest

Source: Tammi Mild / iStock via Getty Images 38. Minnesota

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 4.9%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 661 — 24th most

> Total bridges in Minnesota: 13,471 — 21st most

Source: SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images 37. Washington

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 5.0%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 416 — 20th fewest

> Total bridges in Washington: 8,338 — 22nd fewest

Source: High Sights Aerial Imaging, LLC / iStock via Getty Images 36. Maryland

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 5.0%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 273 — 13th fewest

> Total bridges in Maryland: 5,430 — 17th fewest

Source: Jason Kostansek / iStock via Getty Images 35. Ohio

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 5.1%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 1,377 — 12th most

> Total bridges in Ohio: 27,072 — 2nd most

Source: DavorLovincic / iStock via Getty Images 33. New Mexico

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 5.1%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 207 — 9th fewest

> Total bridges in New Mexico: 4,024 — 11th fewest

31. Colorado

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 5.4%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 481 — 23rd fewest

> Total bridges in Colorado: 8,829 — 24th fewest

Source: William Reagan / iStock via Getty Images 29. Indiana

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 5.7%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 1,111 — 16th most

> Total bridges in Indiana: 19,327 — 11th most

Source: LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images 28. California

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 6.0%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 1,536 — 9th most

> Total bridges in California: 25,763 — 4th most

Source: Bill Chizek / iStock via Getty Images 26. Wisconsin

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 6.9%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 979 — 19th most

> Total bridges in Wisconsin: 14,271 — 19th most

Source: Sedan504 / iStock via Getty Images 25. Wyoming

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 7.0%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 218 — 11th fewest

> Total bridges in Wyoming: 3,122 — 10th fewest

Source: MaryHathaway5 / iStock via Getty Images 24. Montana

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 7.2%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 377 — 17th fewest

> Total bridges in Montana: 5,271 — 16th fewest

Source: Thomas Kelley / iStock via Getty Images 23. Kentucky

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 7.2%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 1,033 — 18th most

> Total bridges in Kentucky: 14,422 — 18th most

Source: BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images 22. Hawaii

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 7.3%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 84 — 5th fewest

> Total bridges in Hawaii: 1,153 — 3rd fewest

Source: JillLang / iStock via Getty Images 20. North Carolina

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 7.8%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 1,460 — 10th most

> Total bridges in North Carolina: 18,749 — 12th most

Source: Silver and Chalk Images / iStock via Getty Images 19. South Carolina

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 7.9%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 745 — 22nd most

> Total bridges in South Carolina: 9,455 — 25th fewest

Source: Judy Darby / iStock via Getty Images 18. Mississippi

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 8.2%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 1,386 — 11th most

> Total bridges in Mississippi: 16,878 — 14th most

Source: Dean_Fikar / iStock via Getty Images 17. Nebraska

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 8.5%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 1,302 — 14th most

> Total bridges in Nebraska: 15,348 — 16th most

Source: A&J Fotos / iStock via Getty Images 15. Alaska

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 8.6%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 141 — 7th fewest

> Total bridges in Alaska: 1,645 — 4th fewest

Source: marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images 14. Illinois

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 8.8%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 2,374 — 3rd most

> Total bridges in Illinois: 26,848 — 3rd most

Source: EJ_Rodriquez / iStock via Getty Images 13. Missouri

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 8.9%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 2,190 — 5th most

> Total bridges in Missouri: 24,538 — 6th most

Source: Mauro_Repossini / E+ via Getty Images 11. New York

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 9.7%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 1,702 — 6th most

> Total bridges in New York: 17,552 — 13th most

Source: Richard McMillin / iStock via Getty Images 10. Oklahoma

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 10.0%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 2,326 — 4th most

> Total bridges in Oklahoma: 23,155 — 8th most

Source: John_Brueske / iStock via Getty Images 9. North Dakota

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 10.3%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 444 — 21st fewest

> Total bridges in North Dakota: 4,312 — 12th fewest

Source: csfotoimages / iStock via Getty Images 8. Michigan

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 10.8%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 1,219 — 15th most

> Total bridges in Michigan: 11,271 — 25th most

Source: Judy Darby / iStock via Getty Images 7. Louisiana

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 12.7%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 1,634 — 7th most

> Total bridges in Louisiana: 12,853 — 23rd most

Source: AlbertPego / iStock via Getty Images 6. Maine

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 12.7%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 315 — 15th fewest

> Total bridges in Maine: 2,472 — 6th fewest

Source: dszc / E+ via Getty Images 5. Pennsylvania

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 14.6%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 3,353 — 2nd most

> Total bridges in Pennsylvania: 22,965 — 9th most

Source: Dale Fornoff / iStock via Getty Images 3. Rhode Island

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 19.0%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 148 — 8th fewest

> Total bridges in Rhode Island: 777 — the fewest

Source: PickStock / E+ via Getty Images 2. Iowa

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 19.1%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 4,571 — the most

> Total bridges in Iowa: 23,982 — 7th most

Source: m-kojot / iStock via Getty Images 1. West Virginia

> Share of bridges in poor condition: 21.2%

> Total bridges in poor condition: 1,545 — 8th most

> Total bridges in West Virginia: 7,295 — 20th fewest