These NFL Teams Saw Their Fanbases Skyrocket

Even without the help of Taylor Swift going to Kansas City Chiefs games to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL is as popular as ever, with massive TV ratings and sold-out stadiums week after week. Some teams, however, have seen their fan bases grow really fast, especially on social media.

To determine the NFL teams with the fastest growing fanbases, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a study of the subject published by Betway, an online sports betting site. The site ranked teams by comparing their growth (or in one case, decline) in Instagram followers over the one-year period ranging from September 2022 to September 2023.

The results reveal some surprising risers — and a few falling stars. While old guard teams like the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers remain near the top for total followers, their growth has stalled compared to that of the majority of NFL teams. On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills have seen their followers increase by a whopping 39.61% — the largest growth of any NFL franchise by far.

With quarterback Josh Allen leading the way, Buffalo has quickly become one of the most exciting teams to watch in the last few years. Their high-flying offensive attack earned them an AFC Championship appearance in 2020, and hopes are high that Bills can break their Super Bowl drought soon. (These are the 12 teams that have never won a Super Bowl.)

Other teams seeing their followers grow rapidly include the Cincinnati Bengals at 27.96%, the New York Jets at 24.64%, and the Philadelphia Eagles at 23.86%. Young stars like wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, a surprise second-round draft pick for the franchise in 2020, are bringing new energy and appeal to these long-suffering franchises. (Here are the best and worst draft picks in each NFL team’s history.)

Source: Elsa / Getty Images 32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: -0.55%

> Instagram followers: 1,400,000

Source: Rob Carr / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 31. Los Angeles Rams

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 1.47%

> Instagram followers: 1,700,000

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 30. Arizona Cardinals

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 1.80%

> Instagram followers: 1,100,000

Source: Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 29. Denver Broncos

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 1.96%

> Instagram followers: 1,400,000

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 28. Green Bay Packers

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 2.67%

> Instagram followers: 2,600,000

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 27. Cleveland Browns

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 3.13%

> Instagram followers: 1,400,000

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 26. Carolina Panthers

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 3.23%

> Instagram followers: 1,900,000

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 25. New England Patriots

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 3.89%

> Instagram followers: 5,000,000

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 24. New Orleans Saints

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 4.08%

> Instagram followers: 2,000,000

Source: Todd Olszewski / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 23. Washington Commanders

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 5.00%

> Instagram followers: 1,100,000

Source: Bryan M. Bennett / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 22. Indianapolis Colts

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 5.08%

> Instagram followers: 945,100

Source: Abbie Parr / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 21. Seattle Seahawks

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 5.92%

> Instagram followers: 3,200,000

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 20. Las Vegas Raiders

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 5.93%

> Instagram followers: 2,200,000

Source: Bob Levey / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 19. Houston Texans

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 7.05%

> Instagram followers: 1,400,000

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 18. Chicago Bears

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 7.23%

> Instagram followers: 1,600,000

Source: Joe Sargent / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 16. Pittsburgh Steelers

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 7.45%

> Instagram followers: 3,600,000

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 15. Tennessee Titans

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 7.77%

> Instagram followers: 908,300

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 14. Los Angeles Chargers

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 8.20%

> Instagram followers: 1,100,000

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 13. Baltimore Ravens

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 9.84%

> Instagram followers: 1,800,000

Source: Rob Carr / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 12. Dallas Cowboys

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 10.00%

> Instagram followers: 4,600,000

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 11. New York Giants

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 10.11%

> Instagram followers: 2,700,000

Source: David Berding / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 10. Minnesota Vikings

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 12.72%

> Instagram followers: 1,300,000

Source: Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 9. San Francisco 49ers

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 14.28%

> Instagram followers: 2,900,000

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 8. Miami Dolphins

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 15.87%

> Instagram followers: 1,600,000

Source: David Becker / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 7. Detroit Lions

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 19.21%

> Instagram followers: 1,100,000

Source: David Eulitt / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 6. Kansas City Chiefs

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 20.53%

> Instagram followers: 2,800,000

Source: Courtney Culbreath / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 5. Jacksonville Jaguars

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 21.41%

> Instagram followers: 811,700

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 4. Philadelphia Eagles

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 23.86%

> Instagram followers: 2,700,000

Source: Elsa / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 3. New York Jets

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 24.64%

> Instagram followers: 1,100,000

Source: David Eulitt / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 2. Cincinnati Bengals

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 27.96%

> Instagram followers: 1,600,000

Source: Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 1. Buffalo Bills

> Instagram follower growth, September 2022-September 2023: 39.61%

> Instagram followers: 1,600,000