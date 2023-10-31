Forget Pumpkin Spice: 8 Fall Chain Restaurant Drinks Without It

The pumpkin spice craze started back in 2004, when Starbucks introduced its now-iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, a coffee-based beverage flavored with pumpkin pie spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves), though no pumpkin. It was an instant success, and soon almost every other coffee and fast food chain in the country – from 7-Eleven to Dunkin’ to McDonald’s – had its own version. (It certainly counts as one of the biggest food fads of the 21st century.)

Today the arrival of PSL (as its aficionados call it) is widely considered as much a harbinger of autumn as falling leaves and, well, pumpkin patches. And Starbucks alone reportedly sells about 20 million cups of the brew every year. (These are the Starbucks capitals of America.)

But surely there are other ways to evoke the season in a beverage – and a number of chains (including Starbucks itself) are adding autumnal drinks to their menus this fall that don’t reference pumpkin pie at all.

To compile a list of some of these, 24/7 Tempo consulted a report on the subject in Nation’s Restaurant News, compiled by NRN’s senior food editor, Bret Thorn.

Three of these drinks do involve coffee, and five of the eight call on another symbol of fall – apples – in one form or another. And while most are family-friendly, two include alcohol, and might well be appropriate ways to toast the approach of winter.

Source: martinrlee / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato

> What it is: Blonde Espresso with apple and brown sugar flavors, steamed oat milk. and caramelized spiced apple drizzle

> Chain: Starbucks

> When available: Unspecified limited time

> Price (may vary): $5.75-$6.25 for 16-ounce Grande

Source: Courtesy of Wayback Burgers Apple Pie Milkshake

> What it is: Vanilla milkshake blended with apple pie filling and topped with whipped cream and Nilla Wafer cookies

> Chain: Wayback Burgers

> When available: Through Nov. 25

> Price (may vary): $5.99

Source: Courtesy of Ticha U. via Yelp Black Cardamom Latte

> What it is: Coffee mixed with Ethiopian black cardamom and orange blossom water

> Chain: Blue Bottle Coffee

> When available: Through Jan. 7, 2024

> Price (may vary): $7.50 and up

Source: alohadave / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Bootlegger Apple Cider

> What it is: Mark & Digger’s Rye Apple Moonshine and apple cider

> Chain: Wahlburgers

> When available: Through November

> Price (may vary): $12

Source: Courtesy of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Caramel Apple Mana

> What it is: Sour apple energy drink with a caramel swirl

> Chain: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

> When available: While supplies last

> Price (may vary): $4.50 and up

Source: Courtesy of Panera Bread Cinnamon Crunch Latte

> What it is: Espresso with foamed milk and cinnamon-flavored syrup with whipped cream and cinnamon crunch topping

> Chain: Panera

> When available: Through winter

> Price (may vary): $4.99 and up

Source: Courtesy of Ruth's Chris Fireside Old Fashioned

> What it is: Elijah Craig bourbon, demerara syrup, Amaro Averna, Angostura bitters, and chocolate bitters

> Chain: Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

> When available: Unspecified limited time

> Price (may vary): $17

Source: Courtesy of Tim Hortons Spiced Apple Cranberry Refresher

> What it is: Spiced chai-flavored apple and cranberry juice beverage

> Chain: Tim Hortons

> When available: Unspecified limited time

> Price (may vary): $2.99 and up