The Country With the Biggest Reserve Army Linh Pham / Getty Images

The majority of nations maintain two distinct categories of military personnel: active-duty service members and reservists. Reservists, in this context, are individuals with civilian careers beyond their military service, yet they undergo regular training to remain prepared for activation, should the need arise. The United States notably mobilized hundreds of thousands of reservists during its in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The number of reserve troops often outnumber active military service members, in some cases by a very large margin. (These are The Counties in Every State With the Most Military Personnel.)

To determine the countries with the largest military reserves, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2023 data from GlobalFirepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked countries by the size of their reserve forces and included the number of active-duty and paramilitary forces for each country. From Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s Military Expenditure Database, we included total military spending by country in 2021 and military spending as a percentage of gross domestic product. 2021 population figures come from the World Bank.

Finland, has 900,000 reservists, one of the largest reserve forces in the world, but only about 24,000 active-duty troops. A major reason for this is the country’s sometimes-precarious relationship with its much more powerful neighbor, Russia. The two countries share an 830-mile border. Russia itself began drafting hundreds of thousands of reservists last year to bolster its forces fighting in Ukraine. (Here are 29 countries currently at war.)

Four countries in the world are known to have reserve forces greater than 1 million, led by Vietnam’s estimated 2.5 million reservists, followed by Taiwan, Brazil, and India. The 25 largest reserve forces have a combined 14.9 million regularly-trained soldiers compared to 11.8 million active service members.

It is not surprising to find countries with large populations on this list. However, the number of reservists does not necessarily depend on the size of the population. Countries with rather small populations, like Israel and Finland, which is home to 9.3 million and 5.5 million residents, respectively, have more reserve personnel than much larger countries, the U.S.

Besides active troops and reservists, many countries also have a third broad category of military personnel: paramilitary organizations, state-sanctioned forces that have sometimes acted outside the rules of engagement.

Here are the countries with the largest military reserves.

Source: mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images 25. Eritrea

> Military reserves: 200,000

> Active service: 175,000 – #27 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: N/A

> Population (2021): 3,620,312 – #131 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): N/A

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: N/A

Source: Joel Carillet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 24. Armenia

> Military reserves: 210,000

> Active service: 45,000 – #71 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 4,300 – #96 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 2,790,974 – #139 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $619.4 billion – #83 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.044% – #9 out of 145

Source: mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 23. Portugal

> Military reserves: 211,700

> Active service: 27,000 – #84 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 24,700 – #48 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 10,325,147 – #89 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $4,908.9 billion – #44 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.021% – #44 out of 145

Source: KavalenkavaVolha / Getty Images 21. Estonia

> Military reserves: 230,000

> Active service: 4,000 – #137 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 16,000 – #52 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 1,330,932 – #155 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $764.0 billion – #76 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.022% – #41 out of 145

Source: Nzpn / iStock via Getty Images 19. Ukraine

> Military reserves: 250,000

> Active service: 200,000 – #23 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 50,000 – #36 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 43,792,855 – #35 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $5,942.8 billion – #36 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.032% – #19 out of 145

Source: Mordolff / E+ via Getty Images 18. Russia

> Military reserves: 250,000

> Active service: 830,900 – #5 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 250,000 – #11 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 143,449,300 – #9 out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $65,907.7 billion – #5 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.041% – #11 out of 145

Source: Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images 17. Belarus

> Military reserves: 290,000

> Active service: 45,000 – #70 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 110,000 – #20 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 9,340,314 – #97 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $762.8 billion – #77 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.012% – #101 out of 145

Source: Handout / Getty Images 16. Azerbaijan

> Military reserves: 300,000

> Active service: 65,000 – #59 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 15,000 – #53 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 10,137,750 – #91 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $2,703.2 billion – #55 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.053% – #5 out of 145

Source: BornaMir / iStock via Getty Images 15. Iran

> Military reserves: 350,000

> Active service: 575,000 – #7 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 90,000 – #25 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 87,923,432 – #17 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $24,589.1 billion – #14 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.023% – #36 out of 145

Source: Yamtono_Sardi / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 14. Indonesia

> Military reserves: 400,000

> Active service: 400,000 – #12 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 280,000 – #10 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 273,753,191 – #4 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $8,259.3 billion – #29 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.007% – #125 out of 145

Source: marine_corps / Flickr 13. United States

> Military reserves: 442,000

> Active service: 1,390,000 – #3 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: N/A

> Population (2021): 331,893,745 – #3 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $800,672.2 billion – #1 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.035% – #15 out of 145

Source: Nancy Anderson / iStock via Getty Images 12. Israel

> Military reserves: 465,000

> Active service: 173,000 – #29 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 8,000 – #80 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 9,364,000 – #96 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $24,341.0 billion – #15 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.052% – #6 out of 145

Source: Aksenovko / iStock via Getty Images 11. Egypt

> Military reserves: 480,000

> Active service: 440,000 – #10 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 300,000 – #9 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 109,262,178 – #14 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $5,165.4 billion – #43 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.013% – #93 out of 145

Source: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images News via Getty Images 10. South Korea

> Military reserves: 500,000

> Active service: 555,000 – #8 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 75,000 – #28 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 51,744,876 – #28 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $50,226.9 billion – #10 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.028% – #28 out of 145

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images 9. China

> Military reserves: 510,000

> Active service: 2,000,000 – #1 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 625,000 – #5 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 1,412,360,000 – #1 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $293,351.9 billion – #2 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.017% – #63 out of 145

Source: John Moore / Getty Images 8. Pakistan

> Military reserves: 550,000

> Active service: 654,000 – #6 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 500,000 – #6 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 231,402,117 – #5 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $11,304.8 billion – #23 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.038% – #13 out of 145

Source: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images 7. North Korea

> Military reserves: 600,000

> Active service: 1,200,000 – #4 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 200,000 – #13 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 25,971,910 – #54 out of 217

> Military spending (2021): N/A

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: N/A

Source: dalomo84 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 6. Colombia

> Military reserves: 845,000

> Active service: 360,000 – #14 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 185,000 – #14 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 51,516,562 – #29 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $10,180.1 billion – #25 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.034% – #16 out of 145

Source: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images 5. Finland

> Military reserves: 900,000

> Active service: 24,000 – #93 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 14,000 – #58 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 5,541,017 – #115 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $5,903.5 billion – #37 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.020% – #46 out of 145

Source: abhisheklegit / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 4. India

> Military reserves: 1,155,000

> Active service: 1,450,000 – #2 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000 – #2 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 1,407,563,842 – #2 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $76,598.0 billion – #3 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.027% – #30 out of 145

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images 3. Brazil

> Military reserves: 1,340,000

> Active service: 360,000 – #15 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 400,000 – #7 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 214,326,223 – #6 most out of 217

> Military spending (2021): $19,187.1 billion – #17 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.012% – #100 out of 145

Source: pixgrapher / Getty Images 2. Taiwan

> Military reserves: 1,500,000

> Active service: 170,000 – #31 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 11,500 – #63 most out of 145

> Population (2021): N/A

> Military spending (2021): $12,958.5 billion – #21 most out of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 0.017% – #62 out of 145

Source: Photo by D. Myles Cullen / U.S. Department of Defense 1. Vietnam

> Military reserves: 2,500,000

> Active service: 470,000 – #9 most out of 145

> Paramilitary forces: 40,000 – #38 most out of 145

> Population (2021): 97,468,030 – #15 out of 217

> Military spending (2021): N/A

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: N/A

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.