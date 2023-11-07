The 15 Leading Causes of Death in America LightFieldStudios / Getty Images

Life expectancy at birth in the United States is now 76.1 years, the lowest it has been since 1996 – a decline due largely to COVID-19 and to the rise in drug overdoses. (These are 30 famous people who died of COVID.)

The official number of total deaths in the U.S. in 2021 was 3,464,231, which means that almost 400 people died every hour. And the 10 leading causes of death accounted for 74.5% of all those fatalities.

To identify the leading causes of death in the United States, 24/7 Tempo reviewed age-adjusted death rates for the 15 leading causes of death in 2021 from the National Center for Health Statistics, a unit of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Causes of death are ranked according to number of deaths. (Compare these to the leading causes of death for Americans in 1900.)

Unsurprisingly, heart disease is once again the top killer in the country, just as it has been since 1950. The term refers to a range of illnesses that affect the heart, including coronary artery disease, which affects blood flow to the heart; heart failure, in which the heart can’t pump enough blood; and various arrhythmias. High blood pressure, often referred to as “the silent killer” because it has no obvious symptoms, can lead to heart disease. (Click here for 28 warning signs you are in bad health.)

The cause of death in second place, cancer, has also been a leading cause of death in the U.S. for many years, despite death rates from the disease going down 27% between 2001 and 2020. Cancer, which is a group of diseases characterized by the abnormal growth and spread of cells in the body, can develop in any part of the body. Lung cancer is by far the most common kind, accounting for almost a quarter of all cancer deaths, followed by colon and pancreatic cancers.

Source: JohnnyGreig / E+ via Getty Images 15. Parkinson’s disease

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 11.6 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 38,536

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 12.2 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 40,284

> 2020-2021 change: -4.3%

Source: Pornpak Khunatorn / iStock via Getty Images 14. Septicemia

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 12.4 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 41,281

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 12.2 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 40,050

> 2020-2021 change: 3.1%

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 13. Influenza and pneumonia

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 12.6 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 41,917

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 16.3 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 53,544

> 2020-2021 change: -21.7%

Source: saengsuriya13 / iStock via Getty Images 12. Essential hypertension and hypertensive renal disease

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 12.9 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 42,816

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 12.7 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 41,907

> 2020-2021 change: 2.2%

Source: BenGoode / Getty Images 11. Intentional self-harm

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 14.5 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 48,183

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 14.0 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 45,979

> 2020-2021 change: 4.8%

Source: Povozniuk / iStock via Getty Images 10. Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome, and nephrosis (kidney disease)

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 16.4 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 54,358

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 15.9 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 52,547

> 2020-2021 change: 3.4%

Source: MJFelt / iStock via Getty Images 9. Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 17.0 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 56,585

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 15.7 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 51,642

> 2020-2021 change: 9.6%

Source: DGLimages / Getty Images 8. Diabetes mellitus

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 31.1 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 103,294

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 31.0 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 102,188

> 2020-2021 change: 1.1%

Source: LightFieldStudios / Getty Images 7. Alzheimer’s disease

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 36.0 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 119,399

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 40.7 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 134,242

> 2020-2021 change: -11.1%

Source: RealPeopleGroup / Getty Images 6. Chronic lower respiratory diseases

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 42.9 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 142,342

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 46.3 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 152,657

> 2020-2021 change: -6.8%

Source: utah778 / Getty Images 5. Cerebrovascular diseases (including stroke)

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 49.1 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 162,890

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 48.6 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 160,264

> 2020-2021 change: 1.6%

Source: AleksandarGeorgiev / iStock via Getty Images 4. Accidents

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 67.8 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 224,935

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 61.0 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 200,955

> 2020-2021 change: 11.9%

Source: Morsa Images / E+ via Getty Images 3. COVID-19

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 125.6 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 416,893

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 106.5 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 350,831

> 2020-2021 change: 18.8%

Source: andresr / E+ via Getty Images 2. Malignant neoplasms (cancer)

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 182.4 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 605,213

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 182.8 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 602,350

> 2020-2021 change: 0.5%

Source: fotostorm / E+ via Getty Images 1. Heart disease

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2021: 209.6 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2021: 695,547

> Age-adjusted death rate, 2020: 211.5 per 100,000 people

> Number of deaths in 2020: 696,962

> 2020-2021 change: -0.2%

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.