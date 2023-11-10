Special Report

This Is the Best Place To Retire in Your State

Planning for retirement should be a lifelong endeavor that begins the moment you start earning enough income to sock some of it away. The earlier you start the better as compound interest and capital gains investments give up more profit when they have a longer time to accrue.

Planning your life after 65 might include a new (and probably last) place to call home — one that offers important amenities like easy access to physical activities and doctors, ideally in a welcoming environment. (Affordability is important too, and Hawaii is the most expensive state to retire in.)

To determine the best places to retire in every state, 24/7 Wall St. developed an index of 11 different measures related to the health and well-being of the 65 years and over population using data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps. The measure included air quality, access to and quality of local health care, population makeup and change, leisure activity options, and more. U.S. county or county equivalents were ranked based on the index, and the best in each state are listed here.

The populations of the best counties to retire in each state range from small rural townships to large urban or suburban areas. Thirteen have populations below 10,000 residents and are widely dispersed. 

There is tiny Jeff Davis County in West Texas, where well over a third of its 2,021 residents are 65 years or older and life expectancy at birth is one of the highest at over 84 years. Another small county is Cook County in the northeastern tip of Minnesota, with a population of 5,574. Retirees there have among the highest concentration of primary care physicians, at 142 per 100,000 people, the same as in New York County (Manhattan), which has a population of 1.7 million.

Three other counties on the list have populations over half a million — Pennsylvania’s Montgomery County, adjacent to Philadelphia; St. Louis County, Missouri; and Morris County, New Jersey. (Find out if any of these are among the counties with the most affordable homes in America.)

If you prefer to be around fellow retirees, more than a third of the population is over the age of 65 in four of the counties listed, led by Sumter County, Florida. With a total population of more than 127,000 people, Sumter is home to The Villages, the country’s largest age-restricted planned community. Nearly six out of 10 people in Sumer County are 65 or over, the nation’s highest ratio by a long shot.

Retirees searching for a place to live out their years might also want to consider life expectancy at birth among these 50 counties.

Five of the counties on the list have average life lower expectancy than the national average of 76.1 years, led by Johnson County, Tennessee, whose retirees also live 1.3 years less than the statewide average of 75.3 years and have access to well under half of the number of primary care physicians than the state’s average of 70 per 100,000 people. However, most of the 50 counties that are best for retirees in their state have average life expectancies of more than 80 years, led by Pitkin County, Colorado, whose county seat is the small and affluent municipality of Aspen.

These are the best places to retire in every state.

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Alabama: Baldwin County
> 65+ population: 20.6% (state: 16.9%)
> Life expectancy: 77.7 years (state: 74.8 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 65.7% (state: 60.9%)
> Primary care physicians: 62.7 per 100,000 (state: 64.2 per 100,000)
> County seat: Bay Minette

HainesView by LCGS Russ
HainesView (CC BY-SA 3.0) by LCGS Russ

Alaska: Haines Borough
> 65+ population: 20.9% (state: 12.3%)
> Life expectancy: 84.4 years (state: 78.6 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 96.8% (state: 75.7%)
> Primary care physicians: 289.7 per 100,000 (state: 97.3 per 100,000)
> County seat: Haines

Source: Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Arizona: Yavapai County
> 65+ population: 31.9% (state: 17.6%)
> Life expectancy: 78.4 years (state: 79.1 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 85.0% (state: 86.2%)
> Primary care physicians: 57.4 per 100,000 (state: 66.9 per 100,000)
> County seat: Prescott

Mt. Ida, AR 002 by Brandonrush
Mt. Ida, AR 002 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Brandonrush

Arkansas: Montgomery County
> 65+ population: 26.8% (state: 16.8%)
> Life expectancy: 75.1 years (state: 75.5 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 97.2% (state: 63.0%)
> Primary care physicians: 23.2 per 100,000 (state: 68.1 per 100,000)
> County seat: Mount Ida

Source: tiburonstudios / E+ via Getty Images

California: Marin County
> 65+ population: 22.4% (state: 14.4%)
> Life expectancy: 85.2 years (state: 81.0 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 97.5% (state: 94.6%)
> Primary care physicians: 144.9 per 100,000 (state: 81.3 per 100,000)
> County seat: San Rafael

Source: Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images

Colorado: Pitkin County
> 65+ population: 19.3% (state: 14.3%)
> Life expectancy: 92.5 years (state: 80.0 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 94.6% (state: 90.4%)
> Primary care physicians: 86.5 per 100,000 (state: 83.0 per 100,000)
> County seat: Aspen

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Connecticut: Middlesex County
> 65+ population: 20.5% (state: 17.2%)
> Life expectancy: 80.8 years (state: 80.1 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 97.3% (state: 93.5%)
> Primary care physicians: 78.3 per 100,000 (state: 84.4 per 100,000)
> County seat: Middletown

Source: Robert Kirk / iStock via Getty Images

Delaware: Sussex County
> 65+ population: 28.3% (state: 19.0%)
> Life expectancy: 78.4 years (state: 78.0 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 65.0% (state: 81.3%)
> Primary care physicians: 57.8 per 100,000 (state: 73.9 per 100,000)
> County seat: Georgetown

Source: Ken Badgley / Getty Images

Florida: Sumter County
> 65+ population: 57.6% (state: 20.4%)
> Life expectancy: 80.2 years (state: 79.7 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 88.8% (state: 88.2%)
> Primary care physicians: 39.8 per 100,000 (state: 72.5 per 100,000)
> County seat: Bushnell

Towns County Georgia Courthouse by John Trainor
Towns County Georgia Courthouse (CC BY 2.0) by John Trainor

Georgia: Towns County
> 65+ population: 33.7% (state: 13.9%)
> Life expectancy: 79.0 years (state: 77.3 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 100.0% (state: 74.6%)
> Primary care physicians: 54.4 per 100,000 (state: 66.5 per 100,000)
> County seat: Hiawassee

Source: Joshua Hicks / iStock via Getty Images

Hawaii: Kauai County
> 65+ population: 20.3% (state: 18.5%)
> Life expectancy: 82.3 years (state: 82.3 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 91.8% (state: 93.7%)
> Primary care physicians: 81.7 per 100,000 (state: 90.5 per 100,000)
> County seat: Lihue

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Idaho: Blaine County
> 65+ population: 19.1% (state: 15.8%)
> Life expectancy: 85.2 years (state: 79.2 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 74.5% (state: 74.7%)
> Primary care physicians: 88.8 per 100,000 (state: 61.7 per 100,000)
> County seat: Hailey

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Illinois: Monroe County
> 65+ population: 17.7% (state: 15.7%)
> Life expectancy: 80.7 years (state: 78.6 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 85.6% (state: 90.4%)
> Primary care physicians: 37.2 per 100,000 (state: 80.6 per 100,000)
> County seat: Waterloo

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Indiana: Dubois County
> 65+ population: 17.3% (state: 15.7%)
> Life expectancy: 79.2 years (state: 76.5 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 75.5% (state: 76.8%)
> Primary care physicians: 78.1 per 100,000 (state: 66.1 per 100,000)
> County seat: Jasper

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Iowa: Dickinson County
> 65+ population: 25.9% (state: 17.0%)
> Life expectancy: 80.7 years (state: 78.7 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 84.2% (state: 79.3%)
> Primary care physicians: 72.8 per 100,000 (state: 73.0 per 100,000)
> County seat: Spirit Lake

Source: marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Kansas: Gove County
> 65+ population: 24.8% (state: 15.8%)
> Life expectancy: 80.2 years (state: 77.8 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 42.9% (state: 79.7%)
> Primary care physicians: 217.8 per 100,000 (state: 78.8 per 100,000)
> County seat: Gove City

Source: Ivelin Denev / iStock via Getty Images

Kentucky: Woodford County
> 65+ population: 18.5% (state: 16.4%)
> Life expectancy: 77.6 years (state: 75.1 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 83.0% (state: 69.9%)
> Primary care physicians: 66.5 per 100,000 (state: 64.0 per 100,000)
> County seat: Versailles

Source: Judy Darby / iStock via Getty Images

Louisiana: Jefferson Parish
> 65+ population: 17.3% (state: 15.5%)
> Life expectancy: 76.7 years (state: 75.2 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 96.3% (state: 75.8%)
> Primary care physicians: 97.8 per 100,000 (state: 70.4 per 100,000)
> County seat: Gretna

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Maine: Hancock County
> 65+ population: 25.1% (state: 20.7%)
> Life expectancy: 79.5 years (state: 78.6 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 66.4% (state: 65.7%)
> Primary care physicians: 115.7 per 100,000 (state: 109.3 per 100,000)
> County seat: Ellsworth

Source: Joesboy / iStock via Getty Images

Maryland: Talbot County
> 65+ population: 29.1% (state: 15.4%)
> Life expectancy: 79.3 years (state: 78.6 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 71.6% (state: 92.1%)
> Primary care physicians: 103.7 per 100,000 (state: 86.7 per 100,000)
> County seat: Easton

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Massachusetts: Dukes County
> 65+ population: 24.0% (state: 16.5%)
> Life expectancy: 81.3 years (state: 80.2 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 96.7% (state: 94.7%)
> Primary care physicians: 66.4 per 100,000 (state: 102.2 per 100,000)
> County seat: Edgartown

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Michigan: Emmet County
> 65+ population: 22.5% (state: 17.2%)
> Life expectancy: 79.3 years (state: 77.5 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 82.4% (state: 85.2%)
> Primary care physicians: 119.8 per 100,000 (state: 80.3 per 100,000)
> County seat: Petoskey

Cook County Courthouse - Grand... by Tony Webster
Cook County Courthouse - Grand... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tony Webster

Minnesota: Cook County
> 65+ population: 28.5% (state: 15.9%)
> Life expectancy: 82.5 years (state: 80.4 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 83.8% (state: 86.0%)
> Primary care physicians: 142.4 per 100,000 (state: 89.3 per 100,000)
> County seat: Grand Marais

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Mississippi: Franklin County
> 65+ population: 20.1% (state: 15.9%)
> Life expectancy: 74.4 years (state: 73.9 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 70.1% (state: 57.5%)
> Primary care physicians: 26.1 per 100,000 (state: 54.1 per 100,000)
> County seat: Meadville

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Missouri: St. Louis County
> 65+ population: 18.0% (state: 16.8%)
> Life expectancy: 77.2 years (state: 76.6 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 95.4% (state: 75.8%)
> Primary care physicians: 126.5 per 100,000 (state: 70.8 per 100,000)
> County seat: Clayton

Livingston-Post-Office by David Coats
Livingston-Post-Office (CC BY-SA 3.0) by David Coats

Montana: Park County
> 65+ population: 23.0% (state: 18.8%)
> Life expectancy: 79.9 years (state: 78.4 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 75.4% (state: 72.8%)
> Primary care physicians: 114.5 per 100,000 (state: 80.9 per 100,000)
> County seat: Livingston

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Nebraska: Brown County
> 65+ population: 28.1% (state: 15.7%)
> Life expectancy: 79.1 years (state: 79.0 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 79.6% (state: 83.1%)
> Primary care physicians: 103.2 per 100,000 (state: 75.8 per 100,000)
> County seat: Ainsworth

Source: johnrandallalves / iStock via Getty Images

Nevada: Douglas County
> 65+ population: 29.0% (state: 15.8%)
> Life expectancy: 81.1 years (state: 78.1 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 80.9% (state: 91.5%)
> Primary care physicians: 52.1 per 100,000 (state: 58.8 per 100,000)
> County seat: Minden

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New Hampshire: Grafton County
> 65+ population: 20.8% (state: 18.2%)
> Life expectancy: 80.7 years (state: 79.6 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 84.9% (state: 84.2%)
> Primary care physicians: 187.6 per 100,000 (state: 88.0 per 100,000)
> County seat: North Haverhill

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New Jersey: Morris County
> 65+ population: 17.0% (state: 16.2%)
> Life expectancy: 81.8 years (state: 79.5 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 98.5% (state: 96.1%)
> Primary care physicians: 97.1 per 100,000 (state: 81.2 per 100,000)
> County seat: Morristown

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images

New Mexico: Los Alamos County
> 65+ population: 17.4% (state: 17.5%)
> Life expectancy: 83.9 years (state: 76.9 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 99.3% (state: 74.3%)
> Primary care physicians: 150.0 per 100,000 (state: 74.9 per 100,000)
> County seat: Los Alamos

Source: gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

New York: New York County
> 65+ population: 16.8% (state: 16.6%)
> Life expectancy: 83.7 years (state: 80.3 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 100.0% (state: 93.2%)
> Primary care physicians: 142.2 per 100,000 (state: 83.1 per 100,000)
> County seat: Manhattan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

North Carolina: Transylvania County
> 65+ population: 30.1% (state: 16.3%)
> Life expectancy: 81.0 years (state: 77.7 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 85.0% (state: 74.5%)
> Primary care physicians: 72.4 per 100,000 (state: 71.1 per 100,000)
> County seat: Brevard

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

North Dakota: Mercer County
> 65+ population: 20.0% (state: 15.3%)
> Life expectancy: 81.9 years (state: 78.8 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 79.1% (state: 72.5%)
> Primary care physicians: 84.1 per 100,000 (state: 76.8 per 100,000)
> County seat: Stanton

Current Medina County Ohio Courthouse by Brenda
Current Medina County Ohio Courthouse (CC BY 2.0) by Brenda

Ohio: Medina County
> 65+ population: 18.0% (state: 17.0%)
> Life expectancy: 79.9 years (state: 76.5 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 92.7% (state: 83.8%)
> Primary care physicians: 62.8 per 100,000 (state: 76.8 per 100,000)
> County seat: Medina

Source: RoseMaryBush / iStock via Getty Images

Oklahoma: Ellis County
> 65+ population: 23.2% (state: 15.6%)
> Life expectancy: 76.2 years (state: 75.5 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 37.1% (state: 71.3%)
> Primary care physicians: 53.2 per 100,000 (state: 60.4 per 100,000)
> County seat: Arnett

Road Along OR-82E Highway in W... by Rick Obst
Road Along OR-82E Highway in W... (CC BY 2.0) by Rick Obst

Oregon: Wallowa County
> 65+ population: 29.3% (state: 17.7%)
> Life expectancy: 82.0 years (state: 79.7 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 58.5% (state: 87.9%)
> Primary care physicians: 145.8 per 100,000 (state: 94.1 per 100,000)
> County seat: Enterprise

Source: aimintang / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Pennsylvania: Montgomery County
> 65+ population: 17.7% (state: 18.2%)
> Life expectancy: 80.5 years (state: 78.0 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 96.4% (state: 85.8%)
> Primary care physicians: 132.8 per 100,000 (state: 81.1 per 100,000)
> County seat: Norristown

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Rhode Island: Bristol County
> 65+ population: 19.7% (state: 17.3%)
> Life expectancy: 81.2 years (state: 79.4 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 99.5% (state: 95.5%)
> Primary care physicians: 192.8 per 100,000 (state: 97.2 per 100,000)
> County seat: Bristol

Source: VisionsbyAtlee / iStock via Getty Images

South Carolina: Beaufort County
> 65+ population: 27.4% (state: 17.7%)
> Life expectancy: 82.6 years (state: 76.4 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 86.0% (state: 70.3%)
> Primary care physicians: 71.4 per 100,000 (state: 67.9 per 100,000)
> County seat: Beaufort

Hot Springs, South Dakota, USA by Domenico Convertini
Hot Springs, South Dakota, USA (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Domenico Convertini

South Dakota: Fall River County
> 65+ population: 29.9% (state: 16.6%)
> Life expectancy: 74.7 years (state: 78.2 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 86.4% (state: 70.6%)
> Primary care physicians: 69.4 per 100,000 (state: 80.2 per 100,000)
> County seat: Hot Springs

Snake-Mountain-from-Trade-tn1 by Brian Stansberry
Snake-Mountain-from-Trade-tn1 (CC BY 3.0) by Brian Stansberry

Tennessee: Johnson County
> 65+ population: 22.8% (state: 16.3%)
> Life expectancy: 74.0 years (state: 75.3 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 100.0% (state: 67.6%)
> Primary care physicians: 33.0 per 100,000 (state: 70.4 per 100,000)
> County seat: Mountain City

Jeff Davis County Courthouse, ... by Nicolas Henderson
Jeff Davis County Courthouse, ... (CC BY 2.0) by Nicolas Henderson

Texas: Jeff Davis County
> 65+ population: 36.9% (state: 12.5%)
> Life expectancy: 84.4 years (state: 78.4 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 44.3% (state: 81.7%)
> Primary care physicians: 51.3 per 100,000 (state: 60.6 per 100,000)
> County seat: Fort Davis

GrandCountyUTCourthouse by Angelika Lindner
GrandCountyUTCourthouse (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Angelika Lindner

Utah: Grand County
> 65+ population: 20.4% (state: 11.1%)
> Life expectancy: 79.4 years (state: 79.7 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 94.5% (state: 84.2%)
> Primary care physicians: 134.5 per 100,000 (state: 55.9 per 100,000)
> County seat: Moab

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Vermont: Washington County
> 65+ population: 19.7% (state: 19.5%)
> Life expectancy: 79.8 years (state: 79.7 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 73.4% (state: 70.6%)
> Primary care physicians: 100.1 per 100,000 (state: 112.9 per 100,000)
> County seat: Montpelier

York River State Park James C... by C Watts
York River State Park James C... (CC BY 2.0) by C Watts

Virginia: James City County
> 65+ population: 25.2% (state: 15.5%)
> Life expectancy: 81.6 years (state: 79.1 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 97.5% (state: 83.4%)
> Primary care physicians: 111.4 per 100,000 (state: 75.0 per 100,000)
> County seat: Williamsburg

Source: Colleen Michaels / iStock via Getty Images

Washington: San Juan County
> 65+ population: 33.7% (state: 15.5%)
> Life expectancy: 86.3 years (state: 80.2 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 86.2% (state: 86.0%)
> Primary care physicians: 70.1 per 100,000 (state: 83.9 per 100,000)
> County seat: Friday Harbor

Source: tristanbnz / iStock via Getty Images

West Virginia: Tucker County
> 65+ population: 26.3% (state: 19.9%)
> Life expectancy: 75.5 years (state: 74.3 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 98.7% (state: 57.8%)
> Primary care physicians: 60.0 per 100,000 (state: 78.6 per 100,000)
> County seat: Parsons

Jacket Weather by n8nhale
Jacket Weather (CC BY 2.0) by n8nhale

Wisconsin: Ozaukee County
> 65+ population: 19.8% (state: 17.0%)
> Life expectancy: 81.9 years (state: 78.9 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 97.3% (state: 83.5%)
> Primary care physicians: 141.6 per 100,000 (state: 79.7 per 100,000)
> County seat: Port Washington

Park county wyoming courthouse by Richie Diesterheft
Park county wyoming courthouse (CC BY 2.0) by Richie Diesterheft

Wyoming: Park County
> 65+ population: 23.3% (state: 16.7%)
> Life expectancy: 80.5 years (state: 78.1 years)
> Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 72.5% (state: 77.5%)
> Primary care physicians: 122.9 per 100,000 (state: 70.1 per 100,000)
> County seat: Cody

Methodology

To determine the best places to retire in every state, 24/7 Wall St. developed an index of 11 different measures related to the health and well-being of the population 65 years and over in all 3,143 U.S. county and county equivalents. However, only counties in which the share of the 65+ population is greater than the 16.0% national figure were included. These counties were ranked based on the index, and the best in each state are listed here.

Data on the percentage of the population with adequate access to locations for physical activity, the number of primary care physicians per 100,000 residents, the number of preventable hospital admissions for ambulatory-care sensitive conditions per 100,000 Medicare enrollees, the number of social membership associations per 10,000 residents, the average daily density of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) per cubic meter of air, average life expectancy at birth, and the percentage of the citizen population 18 and older who voted in the 2020 U.S. presidential election all came from the 2023 edition of County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, and were included in the index at full weight.

Five-year data on the percentage of residents 65 years and older out of the total population, the percentage-point change in the 65+ population as a share of the total population from 2017 to 2021, and median home value came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey and were included in the index at full weight.

Data on the number of golf courses and country clubs per 10,000 square miles were calculated using establishment counts from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 County Business Patterns program and were included in the index at full weight.

