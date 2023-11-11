Meet the 10 Biggest Movie Stars From Massachusetts Michael Buckner / Staff / Getty Images

For most people, The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is best known as a producer of founding fathers, various Kennedys, and other politician types. There are, however, a surprising number of famous actors who come from the Bay State as well.

To compile our list of the biggest movie stars from Massachusetts, 24/7 Tempo crossed-checked IMDB rankings with various other sites reporting similar lists, such as Massachusetts-based news affiliate WWLP. From there, we paired down the list to the most recognizable names and those most recently in the news, such as Matthew Perry. (Here is a list of 20 movie and TV stars who were gone far too soon.)

Matt Damon

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

No doubt, one of the biggest movie stars to come from Massachusetts is Matt Damon. Though his first major film role was in 1988’s “Mystic Pizza”, Damon rose to prominence after co-writing and starring in “Good Will Hunting.” This success earned him an Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

Since then, Damon has become a leading actor in Hollywood. Whether as Jason Bourne in The Bourne franchise or successive roles in the Ocean series, Damon is ever-present on the big screen. His other notable roles include “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Departed,” and this year’s “Oppenheimer.” For his decades of success, Damon earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007. (Here’s a list of extreme actor transformations, which includes Matt Damon.)

Geena Davis

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Hometown: Wareham, Massachusetts

Born Virginia Elizabeth Davis, Geena Davis made her film debut in “Tootsie,” and shortly afterward, started in “The Fly”, which was a box office success. From there, Davis starred in various hit movies, such as “Beetlejuice,” “Thelma & Louise,” and “A League of Their Own.” Her role in 1988’s “The Accidental Tourist” earned Davis an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

In later years, Davis began to appear more on television. Besides portraying the president in the series “Commander in Chief,” she also had a recurring role on “Grey’s Anatomy.” In 2004, Davis founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which works with the film industry to increase the presence of female characters in movies and television.

Edward Norton

Source: Mark Davis / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Born in Boston and a graduate of Yale University, Edward Norton first came to prominence for his critically acclaimed role in 1996’s “Primal Fear.” From there he earned consistent accolades for his roles in films such as “American History X” and “Fight Club.” In more recent years Norton has built a steady, notable body of work with parts in films like “Red Dragon,” “25th Hour,” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

Notoriously private, Norton has spent much of his career out of the Hollywood spotlight and tabloid publications. Besides his acting career, Norton is an environmental activist. He is the UN Goodwill Ambassador for Biodiversity, as well as a trustee of Enterprise Community Partners, an organization that advocates for affordable housing.

Chris Evans

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Though he found his first break in various teenage movies, Chris Evans came to prominence after his role as the Human Torch in the “Fantastic Four” film series. From there, Evans elevated his superhero portfolio with his roles in “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “Avengers: Endgame.” In 2014, Evans made his directorial debut with the romantic drama “Before We Go.”

Evans has also taken to philanthropy and activism in recent years. Besides raising money for organizations such as Meals on Wheels and Feeding America, Evans is a supporter of Christopher’s Haven. This is a charity that provides housing to families affected by childhood cancer.

Amy Poehler

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Hometown: Newton, Massachusetts

Another big star that comes from Massachusetts is actor, comedian, and writer Amy Poehler. She got her start in sketch comedy, with noted membership to Chicago’s SecondCity, before she co-founded the Upright Citizens Brigade. From there, Poehler joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” Along with Tina Fey, Poehler was awarded a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on “Saturday Night Live.”After a historic streak on that show, Poehler transitioned to a leading role in NBC’s long-running “Parks and Recreation.”

Poehler has also taken to film. Some of her notable film roles include “Mean Girls” and “Inside Out.” Poehler also produces television shows such as “Russian Doll” and “Broad City.”

Steve Carell

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Hometown: Concord, Massachusetts

Steve Carell is a noted actor and comedian. He first came to fame through his roles on “The Dana Carvey Show” and as a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” From there, Carell transitioned to film, with breakout comedic roles in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” and “Despicable Me.”

In recent years, Carell has moved to more dramatic roles, earning acclaim for his parts in “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Foxcatcher.” Perhaps his longest-running and most noted role is as Michael Scott on the television show “The Office.” For his work on this series, Carell earned six Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Mark Wahlberg

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

One of the biggest movie stars to come out of Massachusetts is undoubtedly Mark Wahlberg. He first gained fame as a member of the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. This led to a transition into film, with Wahlberg scoring noted roles in “Fear” and the critically-acclaimed “Boogie Nights.” These appearances catapulted Wahlberg into a leading man, with parts in huge blockbuster hits like “Planet of the Apes,” “The Italian Job,” and the Transformers film franchise.

In recent years, Wahlberg has expanded into various business ventures. These include General Motors car dealerships and the tequila brand Flecha Azul. Perhaps his best-known business is the restaurant Wahlbergers, which he owns with his two brothers. The success of the restaurant led to a reality show of the same name about the burger establishment. According to polls, Wahlberg is one of the most well-liked actors in America.

Casey Affleck

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Hometown: Falmouth, Massachusetts

Casey Affleck first began his career as a child actor. Later on he took on roles in films such as “Good Will Hunting” and “Lonesome Jim.” Affleck’s breakout, however, came with his role in “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.” This led to critically acclaimed roles in “Gone Baby Gone,” and “Manchester By the Sea”, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Affleck has been a vegan since the mid-90s, which has led to advocacy for organizations like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Farm Sanctuary. One of the biggest movie stars from Massachusetts, he is also the younger brother of famous actor Ben Affleck (who, surprisingly, was born in California).

Elizabeth Banks

Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Hometown: Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Elizabeth Banks slowly gained a reputation with her roles in films like “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Seabiscuit,” and “Zach and Miri Make a Porno.” From there, she earned leading roles in The Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect film series.

These franchise film roles led to Banks moving behind the camera as a filmmaker and producer. She made her directorial debut with “Pitch Perfect 2,” setting a record for the biggest opening weekend gross by a debut director. From there, Banks has gone on to produce and direct an adaptation of “Charlie’s Angels” as well as the recent surrealist comedic romp, “Cocaine Bear.”

Matthew Perry

Source: Michael Buckner / Staff / Getty Images

Hometown: Williamstown, Massachusetts

Born Matthew Langford Perry, he was one of the biggest stars to ever come from Massachusetts. Though he started his career as a child actor, Perry rose to fame with his leading role as Chandler Bing on the long-running “Friends” television show. He also appeared on series like “Ally McBeal” and “The West Wing,” for which earned him an Emmy Award nomination. From there, Perry starred in several films such as “Fools Rush In,” “17 Again,” and “The Whole Nine Yards.”

Perry, who suffered from a history of addiction, was also a leading advocate for drug rehabilitation. This led to him lobbying Congress as a celebrity spokesperson for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals. Tragically, Perry was found dead at the age of 54 in his hot tub on Oct. 28. (Here’s a list of the most popular action stars of all time.)

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.