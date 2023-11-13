Hard Times and Simple Fare: What People Ate During the Great Depression Heritage Images / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Two of the most disruptive events in American history extended through the 1930s. The Dust Bowl, resulting from drought and blinding dust storms across the land-parched Plains states, and the Great Depression — an economic calamity that threw people out of work and bankrupted families. Both events had catastrophic effects on the supply chain and thus terrible impacts on people’s access to food. Desperation gave way to ingenuity as American households persevered with innovative ideas to feed their families during that time of want. (Here are 32 haunting photos that capture the struggles of the Great Depression.)

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of foods that were eaten during the Depression, using sources such as the Daily Meal, Eat This, Not That, Hunger to Hope, The Travel, and Historynet.

Items we take for granted in our pantries today such as bread, milk, flour, and eggs, weren’t always available to everyone during the Depression.

For breakfast you might get pancakes made from the Bisquick biscuit mix, or cornbread, or creamed chipped beef on toast. Most meat was very expensive, and during this time, Americans ate more vegetables and soups: Cabbage, potato, onion, and split peas, among many others.

There were also stews such as Mulligan stew (carrots, potatoes, cabbage or lettuce, and maybe a little meat) and Hoover stew, named after beleaguered President Herbert Hoover and consisting of cooked macaroni, hot dogs, stewed tomatoes, and canned corn. You could also find macaroni and cheese, chili, and baked beans on top of Depression-era stoves .

Dessert was something of a luxury, but you could still get rice or prune pudding (prunes were much cheaper than other fruits), or partake of Depression cake, made without milk, sugar, butter, or eggs because those items were too expensive.

The era had some curious items on the menu, such as bacon roll-ups (bacon rolled around stale bread cubes); meatless loaf (made with peanuts, cottage cheese, and oatmeal or rice), spaghetti and carrot casserole (spaghetti with boiled carrots and a white sauce baked in the oven), and peanut butter-stuffed onions. (None of these, it’s safe to say, are among the 50 signature dishes that define American cuisine.)

Source: LumenSt / iStock via Getty Images Bacon roll-ups

> Description: Stale bread cubes bound with egg and wrapped with bacon

Source: robynmac / iStock via Getty Images Baked beans

> Description: Navy beans slow-cooked with molasses and sometimes bits of pork (the basis for many common dishes at the time)

Source: Catto32 / iStock via Getty Images Cabbage soup

> Description: Soup of cabbage, potatoes, onion, and bacon

Source: Fudio / Getty Images Chili

> Description: Cheap chili with crackers (which were free) at chili joints around the nation

Source: Juanmonino / Getty Images Cornbread

> Description: Made only with cornmeal, salt, and hot water

Source: bhofack2 / iStock via Getty Images Depression cake

> Description: Fruit, nuts, spices, and flour (no milk, sugar, butter, or eggs because they were too expensive or hard to obtain)

Source: bhofack2 / iStock via Getty Images Deviled eggs in tomato sauce

> Description: Stuffed eggs covered with tomato sauce

Source: jentakespictures / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Kraft Macaroni and cheese

> Description: At just 19 cents a box, this iconic Kraft product was an instant hit when it was introduced in 1937

Source: Pawarun / iStock via Getty Images Milkorno

> Description: A product made from powdered skim milk, cornmeal, and salt, often eaten as hot breakfast cereal

Source: sumnersgraphicsinc / iStock Mulligan stew

> Description: Similar to Irish stew, made with carrots, potatoes, cabbage or lettuce, and meat if it was available

Source: LauriPatterson / E+ via Getty Images Onion soup

> Description: Onions, potatoes, and green beans simmered in milk

Source: Olha_Afanasieva / Getty Images Peanut butter-stuffed onions

> Description: Onions stuffed with peanut butter and bread crumbs and baked

Source: bhofack2 / Getty Images Potato pancakes

> Description: Made of grated potatoes only; cheese, garlic, and onion were optional

Source: Panagiotis Kyriakos / iStock via Getty Images Potato soup

> Description: Made with potatoes, onions, salt, pepper, a bit of butter and milk

Source: nata_vkusidey / Getty Images Prune pudding

> Description: Chopped prunes (cheaper than other fruits) simmered with cornstarch, sugar, and cinnamon

Source: Bartosz Luczak / Getty Images Spaghetti with bacon

> Description: A one-pot meal in which bacon was the substitute for meatballs

Source: AnSyvanych / Getty Images Spaghetti and carrot casserole

> Description: Spaghetti with boiled carrots and a white sauce baked in the oven

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Spam

> Description: Canned processed pork product

Source: Dar1930 / iStock via Getty Images Split pea soup

> Description: Split peas boiled with onion, maybe some ham, and spices

