America’s Drunkest States: See Where Your State Ranks franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images

Despite warnings from law enforcement, health agencies, and educators, America still has a drinking problem. One in six American adults indulges in binge drinking on a single occasion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC defines binge drinking as consuming five or more drinks on a single occasion for men or four or more drinks on a single occasion for women. (Here are 23 ways a drinking habit can harm you.)

As with other behavior, excessive drinking varies from state to state. To identify America’s drunkest states – those in which the highest percentage of residents 18 and older report indulging in binge or heavy drinking with a 30-day period, 24/7 Tempo data from the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Statistics on the share of driving deaths that involve alcohol and the metro area in every state with the highest percentage of adults drinking excessively also came from the 2023 CHR, and were aggregated from county-level data for the most recent years available.

Binge drinking has the potential for serious health consequences. It can be a factor in chronic conditions such as liver disease, cancer, heart disease, and hypertension. Excessive alcohol use is responsible for more than 140,000 deaths in the United States each year. (Read how deaths from alcohol-related cirrhosis have gone up almost every years since 2000.)

Binge drinking also increases the danger of motor-vehicle accidents. The numbers are sobering. In 2021, 13,384 people in the U.S. died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths. Every day, about 37 people in America perish in drunk-driving crashes.

The states with the highest rates of excessive drinking are those in the Plains, Midwest, and Far West. Four of the five states with the highest incidence of alcohol-related driving deaths are Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Alaska. These are some of America’s largest states by size and motorists sometimes travel long distances after a night of drinking. These areas also are among the coldest in the nation, which may encourage alcohol consumption.

Seven of the 10 states with the lowest binge-drinking rates, perhaps surprisingly, are in the South. Mississippi, with the eighth-lowest excessive drinking rate (16.4%), has the lowest rate of alcohol-related driving deaths, at 18.5%. Utah has by far the lowest incidence of binge drinking at 11.8%, presumably because the state has a large Mormon population that does not drink alcohol.

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 50. Utah

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 11.8%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 21.7% — 6th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Salt Lake City (14.0%)

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images 49. West Virginia

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 13.5%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 26.1% — 18th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Wheeling (16.8%)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 47. Maryland

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 14.6%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 28.3% — 25th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson (17.1%)

Source: gnagel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 46. Illinois

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 15.4%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 28.8% — 25th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Kankakee (17.2%)

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images 45. Alabama

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 16.1%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 25.9% — 17th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley (19.0%)

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images 44. Georgia

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 16.2%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 20.7% — 5th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Gainesville (17.5%)

Source: dszc / iStock via Getty Images 43. Mississippi

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 16.4%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 18.5% — the lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi (18.3%)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 42. Kentucky

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 16.8%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 25.5% — 14th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County (18.1%)

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images 41. Virginia

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 16.9%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 30.3% — 21st highest

> Drunkest metro area: Staunton (18.9%)

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images 40. Tennessee

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 17.0%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 23.5% — 10th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin (17.3%)

Source: bpperry / iStock via Getty Images 38. Idaho

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 17.1%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 31.1% — 18th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Lewiston (20.3%)

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 37. Florida

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 17.2%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 22.0% — 7th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Homosassa Springs (21.6%)

Source: traveler1116 / iStock via Getty Images 36. Delaware

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 17.3%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 25.0% — 11th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Dover (16.1%)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images 35. Arizona

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 17.4%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 22.3% — 8th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Lake Havasu City-Kingman (22.3%)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images 34. Connecticut

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 17.4%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 30.4% — 20th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Norwich-New London (20.8%)

Source: Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images 33. New Mexico

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 17.5%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 29.4% — 23rd highest

> Drunkest metro area: Albuquerque (17.0%)

Source: Photo Italia LLC / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 32. New York

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 17.6%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 20.2% — 4th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Glens Falls (22.3%)

Source: SEASTOCK / iStock via Getty Images 30. Washington

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 18.0%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 32.7% — 13th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Bellingham (22.9%)

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 29. Rhode Island

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 18.3%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 40.3% — 3rd highest

> Drunkest metro area: Providence-Warwick (20.0%)

Source: Susan Vineyard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 28. Indiana

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 18.4%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 19.0% — 2nd lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Bloomington (19.4%)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 26. Texas

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 18.6%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 25.4% — 13th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Sherman-Denison (21.1%)

Source: Aneese / iStock via Getty Images 25. New Jersey

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 18.6%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 22.8% — 9th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Ocean City (23.3%)

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images 24. Hawaii

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 19.0%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 31.5% — 16th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina (21.5%)

Source: espiegle / iStock via Getty Images 23. Ohio

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 19.0%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 32.5% — 14th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Columbus (20.5%)

Source: skiserge1 / iStock via Getty Images 22. South Carolina

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 19.0%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 32.8% — 12th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Charleston-North Charleston (21.8%)

Source: Jorge Moro / iStock via Getty Images 21. Maine

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 19.0%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 34.4% — 8th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Portland-South Portland (20.3%)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images 20. Massachusetts

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 19.3%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 30.5% — 19th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Barnstable Town (24.2%)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images 19. Wyoming

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 19.3%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 31.8% — 15th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Casper (19.0%)

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images 18. Kansas

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 19.7%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 19.4% — 3rd lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Lawrence (20.6%)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 17. New Hampshire

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 19.9%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 33.1% — 11th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Manchester-Nashua (20.7%)

Source: LParkerPhotography / iStock via Getty Images 16. Oregon

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 19.9%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 27.9% — 24th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Bend (22.6%)

Source: photoquest7 / iStock via Getty Images 15. Nevada

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 19.9%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 27.3% — 21st lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Reno (22.6%)

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 14. Missouri

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 20.0%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 27.6% — 22nd lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Cape Girardeau (20.8%)

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images 13. Alaska

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 20.0%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 36.9% — 4th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Anchorage (21.6%)

Source: ShriramPatki / iStock via Getty Images 12. Michigan

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 20.1%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 29.2% — 24th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Bay City (23.8%)

Source: Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 10. Pennsylvania

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 20.7%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 25.4% — 12th lowest

> Drunkest metro area: Pittsburgh (23.0%)

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images 9. South Dakota

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 21.0%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 36.1% — 5th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Rapid City (21.1%)

Source: BanksPhotos / iStock via Getty Images 8. Minnesota

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 21.5%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 29.9% — 22nd highest

> Drunkest metro area: Duluth (24.2%)

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images 7. Louisiana

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 21.9%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 31.2% — 17th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Houma-Thibodaux (22.7%)

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 6. Vermont

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 22.1%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 35.4% — 7th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Burlington-South Burlington (20.7%)

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images 5. Nebraska

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 23.2%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 33.2% — 10th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs (22.8%)

Source: Allen Allnoch / iStock via Getty Images 4. North Dakota

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 23.5%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 41.4% — 2nd highest

> Drunkest metro area: Bismarck (23.1%)

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images 3. Montana

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 23.9%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 46.4% — the highest

> Drunkest metro area: Missoula (24.9%)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images 1. Wisconsin

> Adults who drink excessively regularly: 26.1%

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 35.6% — 6th highest

> Drunkest metro area: Appleton (26.0%)

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.